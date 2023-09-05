Dr. Emily Young and Chris Sichel to Join Conrad Prebys Foundation in Key Leadership Roles

News provided by

The Conrad Prebys Foundation

05 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conrad Prebys Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Emily Young and Chris Sichel to the foundation's leadership team.

Dr. Young and Mr. Sichel will share the title of VP of Programs, with Dr. Young leading the foundation's arts and health grantmaking and related efforts, Mr. Sichel leading on youth and workforce issues, and with both leaders sharing responsibility for program management, medical research, as well as the foundation's leadership development and nonprofit capacity building efforts.

Emily Young and Chris Sichel join the Prebys Foundation as Vice Presidents

Grant Oliphant, CEO of the Conrad Prebys Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter, saying, "I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Emily Young and Chris Sichel to the Conrad Prebys Foundation. Their extensive knowledge of philanthropy, coupled with their remarkable community networks in San Diego make them invaluable additions to our team. Their leadership will significantly strengthen our ability to serve San Diegans."

Dr. Emily Young, who has over two decades of experience in philanthropy and higher education, joins the foundation from The Nonprofit Institute in the School of Leadership and Education Sciences at the University of San Diego, where she currently serves as Executive Director. Prior to that she was Vice President of Community Impact at The San Diego Foundation. Her work has spanned a variety of fields, including climate change, conservation, arts and culture, education, and neighborhood revitalization, with a focus on underrepresented communities. "I am delighted to join the Conrad Prebys Foundation and continue my commitment to helping to serve our community. I look forward to leading arts and health grantmaking efforts and collaborating with partners to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people in San Diego."

Chris Sichel, known for his transformative leadership and dedication to the nonprofit community, also brings a wealth of experience to the foundation. He was most recently the President and CEO of the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation. Prior to that, he served for sixteen years as President and CEO of Make-A-Wish San Diego. Chris has served other roles as a civic leader, most prominently as President of the San Diego Rotary Club in 2020/2021, and as the San Diego Rotary Foundation President in 2021/2022. "I am excited to embark on this new journey with the Conrad Prebys Foundation," Sichel said. "This is a wonderful opportunity to partner with Emily, Grant, and the rest of the staff of the foundation to help bring about a better future for all San Diegans."

Oliphant noted that the leadership model that the foundation is pursuing with this announcement aligns with the foundation's mission and reflects a dedication to effective grantmaking. "This collaborative approach to leadership aligns perfectly with our vision at the Conrad Prebys Foundation of working together to find new ways to bring creativity, experience, and deep engagement to our work. This is a great opportunity to learn from each other and continue to strengthen the foundation for the benefit of the community."

Both will begin at the foundation on October 16.

About The Conrad Prebys Foundation
The Conrad Prebys Foundation is the largest private foundation in San Diego County and works to create an inclusive, equitable, and dynamic future for all San Diegans. The Foundation advances excellence and shared opportunity through investments in groundbreaking institutions, ideas, and people to ensure more San Diegans are financially secure, healthy, empowered, uplifted, and connected. The institutions and systems that serve the region can offer equitable access to opportunity. TCPF invests in four program areas: visual and performing arts, medical research, healthcare, and youth success, and pays attention to the impact of its work on climate, the region's character as a border region, and a robust democracy.

