Dr. Ephraim Fuchs Joins ImmunoFree, Inc. as its Chief Medical Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ImmunoFree, Inc. announced that Dr. Ephraim Fuchs has been appointed the Chief Medical Officer of ImmunoFree. In his role as CMO, Dr. Fuchs will oversee all medical and scientific affairs of the company and be responsible for the development of the ImmunoFree tolerance protocol for the 1,000,000+ transplant recipients worldwide who can benefit from the elimination of immunosuppressive medications.

Dr. Fuchs is a Co-founder of ImmunoFree and Professor of Oncology & Immunology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He is a world-renowned bone marrow transplant physician and researcher. Among his many innovations, he conceived and performed the first post-transplantation high-dose cyclophosphamide regimen for haploidentical bone marrow transplantation, which has become the standard of care in bone marrow transplant. This same procedure forms the foundation for all successful kidney transplant tolerance protocols for unrelated donor-recipient pairs.

Dr. Fuchs graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, completed his residency and fellowship at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed his MBA at the Carey School of Business at Johns Hopkins. "Recent clinical trial successes in patients with blood disorders have given us the scientific insight to advance the ImmunoFree tolerance protocol to safely eliminate immunosuppression for transplant recipients. I am excited to help make these medical breakthroughs available to the hundreds of thousands of organ transplant recipients that may be challenged by the side effects of immunosuppressive medications," commented Dr. Fuchs.

"I have known Ephraim for many years, and have seen his pioneering work in the field of cancer save thousands of lives," said Robert Montgomery, MD, PhD, Co-founder of ImmunoFree, Director of the NYU Transplant Institute, NYU's Chair of Surgery and a heart transplant recipient. "I have also closely followed the science of immune-tolerance, and I cannot imagine a better person to fill the role of Chief Medical Officer for ImmunoFree as we work to eliminate the need for immunosuppression medications and concurrently eliminate the side effects of those medications. Transplant tolerance has been a dream for over 30 years and we are on the verge of making it a reality.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Fuchs join the ImmunoFree executive team as our Chief Medical Officer," said Garet Hil, Co-Founder & CEO of ImmunoFree, Founder & CEO of the National Kidney Registry, living kidney donor and the father of a kidney transplant recipient. "His deep knowledge in bone marrow transplant and his vision for the future of this treatment will be instrumental in making this technology available to all living donor and deceased donor transplant recipients."

