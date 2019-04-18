Dr. Erez Dayan is One of the First Plastic Surgeons Internationally to Offer Newest Advancement AccuTite by InMode

RENO, Nev., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Erez Dayan at Avance Plastic Surgery Institute introduces AccuTite, the smallest minimally-invasive radio-frequency assisted lipolysis tissue remodeling device. AccuTite is the newest addition to InMode's innovative medical technologies.

AccuTite aims to revolutionize in-office procedures by offering a solution for tissue remodeling without excisional surgery, thereby providing a solution to patients who do not want extensive downtime, but still looking for significant results. These patients, often referred to as "treatment gap" patients, did not have a solution in the past. Responding to the growing demand of patients, AccuTite is a quick treatment that can be done under local anesthesia, with little or no visible scarring.

"The AccuTite bipolar radiofrequency device has transformed our practice. It allows for safe and efficient skin tightening through an 18-gauge access point. I use this device multiple times a week for patients desiring non excisional procedures such as a browlift, blepharoplasty, axillary roll reduction, or labiaplasty etc. Patients are pleased with the results and it involves little downtime," says Dr. Erez Dayan.

Dr. Dayan is among the first Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons in the world to use the AccuTite device, and was an integral part of the team who developed and studied this device for safety and efficacy. Dr. Dayan is currently the Medical Director at Avance Plastic Surgery Institute in Reno/Tahoe, Nevada; avanceplasticsurgery.com

About Dr. Erez Dayan

Dr. Erez Dayan is Medical Director at Avance Plastic Surgery Institute in Reno/Tahoe, Nevada. Dr. Dayan completed his training at the Harvard Plastic Surgery program. Subsequently, he completed an aesthetic surgery fellowship at the internationally renowned Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He has been activity involved in seminal plastic surgery research and innovative applications of technology over the past ten years. Dr. Dayan has presented and published on these topics on over 150 occasions nationally and internationally; including China, South America, Taiwan, and Europe. Dr. Dayan has authored 5 books on plastic and reconstructive surgery topics. His primary focus is the use of minimally invasive technology to improve aesthetic outcomes.

Dr. Dayan serves as an investigator for numerous funded grants including InMode Aesthetic Solutions, MTF Biologics, and Galderma. He is founder and developer of wikiPlasticSurgery.com, a web-based resource that provides patients with unbiased education within plastic surgery.

SOURCE InMode