Dr. Eric Haeger Scholarship for Future Doctors Announces National Opportunity Supporting Undergraduate Students Pursuing Careers in Medicine

BREWSTER, Wash., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Eric Haeger Scholarship for Future Doctors, founded by Dr. Eric Haeger, is now accepting applications from undergraduate students who demonstrate a strong commitment to pursuing a career in medicine. Established to support aspiring physicians at an early and formative stage of their academic journey, the scholarship reflects Dr. Eric Haeger's long-standing dedication to patient care, medical excellence, and mentorship within the healthcare field.

The Dr. Eric Haeger Scholarship for Future Doctors is open to undergraduate students enrolled in accredited colleges or universities who are on a medical career track, including pre-med, health sciences, or closely related disciplines.

Applicants are required to submit a thoughtful and well-written essay responding to the following prompt: "Describe your motivation for pursuing a career in medicine, how your education and experiences have prepared you for this path, and how you envision making a positive impact in the healthcare field."

The scholarship awards a one-time grant of $1,000 to a selected recipient. While modest in size, the award is designed to provide meaningful academic support and recognition, helping students offset educational expenses while reinforcing their commitment to a future in medicine. The application deadline for the Dr. Eric Haeger Scholarship for Future Doctors is October 15, 2026, and the scholarship recipient will be announced on November 15, 2026.

Dr. Eric Haeger, a board-certified physician in Sleep Medicine and Family Medicine, brings extensive clinical experience and leadership to this initiative. His medical training includes Sleep Medicine education at Stanford School of Sleep Medicine and a Family Medicine residency at the University of Rochester. In professional practice, Dr. Eric Haeger leads a multidisciplinary clinical team that delivers comprehensive care for patients with complex sleep and medical conditions. This scholarship extends that same commitment to excellence beyond the clinic and into the academic development of future healthcare professionals.

The Dr. Eric Haeger Scholarship for Future Doctors is designed as a national opportunity and is not limited by geographic location. It reflects a broader mission to support undergraduate students who show promise as future physicians and healthcare leaders, regardless of where they study.

Additional details, eligibility requirements, and application instructions are available on the official scholarship website.

