Dr. Eric Samuels Cleared of Allegations in UC Berkeley Sexual Harassment Case

A gay man, Dr. Samuels denied Ms. Roe's claims. In addition, UC Berkeley Counseling and Psychological Services investigated Dr. Samuels's treatment of Ms. Roe; independent experts also reviewed the treatment record and the video of the therapy session in question. Both the investigation and the independent experts' reviews refuted Ms. Roe's claims.

"Due to the confidential nature of therapy, Dr. Samuels cannot respond to Ms. Roe's allegations in detail publicly," said Jamie L. Dupree of the law firm Futterman Dupree Dodd Croley Maier LLP. "I am pleased to have helped him be exonerated and clear his name."

"I am relieved that I am able to put this behind me," Dr. Samuels stated.

Dr. Samuels maintains a private therapy practice in Oakland and San Francisco. He obtained a doctorate in Clinical Psychology from The Wright Institute and specializes in treating young adults, men, LGBTQ individuals, and people with disabilities. Dr. Samuels is currently on the board of the Alameda County Psychological Association and is an active member of many professional associations, including Gaylesta, the Psychotherapist Association for Gender and Sexual Diversity. He is a former Chair of the California Psychological Association of Graduate Students and a former member of the American Psychological Association of Graduate Students Committee on Sexual Orientation and Gender Diversity.

