Dr. Eric Walk Joins PathAI as Chief Medical Officer

"The PathAI team is excited to welcome Dr. Eric Walk onto our leadership team," said Andrew Beck. "Eric brings decades of experience working in the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry. His expertise will be critical as PathAI's products move into the clinical diagnostic space, as IVDs and companion diagnostics are increasingly used to inform patient care."

In his role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Walk will oversee Clinical, Regulatory, Medical Affairs and Pathology teams. He will provide strategic leadership across these functions to accelerate our path to improving patient outcomes by bringing AI-powered pathology medical devices into the hands of pathologists globally.

Prior to joining PathAI, Dr. Walk served as Chief Medical & Scientific Officer and SVP of Medical and Scientific Affairs at Roche Tissue Diagnostics (Ventana Medical Systems) and was a member of the Roche Medical Leadership Team creating the global medical strategy for the Diagnostics division. Prior to Roche and Ventana, Walk worked at Novartis Oncology in Translational Medicine and Early Clinical Development, focusing on biomarker-stratified drug development approaches.

"As a pathologist myself, and through my work at Roche, I'm deeply familiar with the challenges facing pathologists as diagnostic criteria become more complex in the era of biomarker-driven and immunotherapeutic indications," said Walk. "The technology that PathAI has developed to accurately and reproducibly quantify pathology samples will help ensure patients receive the correct diagnosis and treatments. I could not be more excited to be part of the amazing PathAI team to help bring this innovative technology into clinical practice."

Dr. Eric Walk is board certified in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology and a fellow of the College of American Pathologists (CAP). He currently sits on the CAP Personalized Healthcare Committee and has authored multiple publications in the fields of cancer immunotherapy, anatomic pathology, and personalized medicine.

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of AI-powered research tools and services for pathology. PathAI's platform promises substantial improvements to the accuracy of diagnosis and the efficacy of treatment of diseases like cancer, leveraging modern approaches in machine and deep learning. Based in Boston, PathAI works with leading life sciences companies and researchers to advance precision medicine. To learn more, visit pathai.com.

