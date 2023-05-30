Dr. Erin Sundt of Waterford Dental Arts Revolutionizes Sleep Apnea Treatment with Oral Appliance Therapy

News provided by

Dr. Erin Sundt

30 May, 2023, 08:34 ET

WATERFORD, Mich., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterford Dental Arts is excited to announce the revolutionary work of Dr. Erin Sundt in the field of sleep apnea treatment. Dr. Sundt's innovative approach utilizing oral appliance therapy has brought relief and improved quality of life to numerous patients struggling with this potentially serious sleep disorder.

Continue Reading
Dr. Erin Sundt of Waterford Dental Arts
Dr. Erin Sundt of Waterford Dental Arts

Sleep apnea affects millions of people worldwide, disrupting sleep patterns and posing significant health risks. While Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines have traditionally been the go-to treatment, many patients find them uncomfortable and inconvenient, resulting in poor compliance and suboptimal outcomes.

Understanding the need for a patient-centered solution, Dr. Erin Sundt advocates an alternative treatment: oral appliance therapy. By customizing oral appliances for each individual, Dr. Sundt has successfully helped countless patients find respite from the debilitating symptoms of sleep apnea.

Oral appliance therapy involves wearing a specialized device, similar to a mouthguard, during sleep. These appliances are designed to reposition the jaw, tongue, and soft tissues, effectively keeping the airway open and preventing breathing interruptions associated with sleep apnea. Sundt's personalized approach ensures that each patient receives an appliance tailored to their unique anatomy, ensuring optimal comfort and effectiveness.

Through her expertise in dental sleep medicine and commitment to ongoing research and technology, Dr. Sundt has achieved remarkable results in sleep apnea treatment. Patients have reported significant improvements in sleep quality, reduced daytime fatigue, and overall well-being. Additionally, oral appliance therapy has proven to be an excellent alternative for those who struggle with CPAP machines or have difficulty tolerating them.

Waterford Dental Arts is proud to support Dr. Erin Sundt's groundbreaking advancements in sleep apnea treatment. Driven by her passion for improving patients' lives, she continues to empower individuals to regain restful sleep and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. For more information about sleep apnea treatment and oral appliance therapy at Waterford Dental Arts, or to schedule a consultation, please visit our website at https://dentistinwaterford.com/ or contact us at (248) 623-7722.

Media Contact:
Dr. Erin Sundt
Waterford Dental Arts
(248) 623-7722
[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Erin Sundt

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.