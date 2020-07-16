Dr. Eugene Allen Reports Los Angeles County 3 year old Positive Coronavirus Case

Florida, who is also sharing the spotlight with increasing cases, had a newborn and a two-year old child recorded as the youngest cases in March which was at the beginning point of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mother of the child, Ms. Williams stated, "I am worried about my other children now. I am also worried about the daycare my child goes to and their parents."

This raises the question of whether schools will reopen in the fall with this new increase of positive cases in young children. President "Donald Trump" demanded on July 9th that schools reopen as we return to normal. @DrAllenLA states, "I am getting a positive rate of one in every 16 patients that come through the front doors of DuskToDawnUrgentCare.com to get tested. We are seeing other patients who refused to get tested. This data gives you a glimpse of how prevalent this virus is in Los Angeles. Our data only represents a small portion of what the virus is doing on a National level."

The website CoronaVirusTestLA.com allows Los Angeles county to book appointments and get tested for the virus. Dr. Allen emphasized, "The importance of protecting yourself and your family from this virus is greater than ever."

As the virus continues to make record numbers of positive cases daily, the new positive cases in children will rise with it.

