Pioneering physician behind stellate ganglion block (SGB) for PTSD introduces a

science-backed roadmap to resetting the body's stress response

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Eugene Lipov, a leading expert in post-traumatic stress and pioneer in the use of stellate ganglion block (SGB) to alleviate trauma symptoms, today announces the launch of his groundbreaking new book, THE GOD SHOT. Published by Post Hill Press, the book challenges outdated assumptions about trauma and introduces a biology-based framework for healing rooted in neuroscience and clinical innovation.

Dr. Eugene Lipov Introduces THE GOD SHOT Book, Offering a Bold New Perspective on Trauma Healing Dr. Eugene Lipov

Inspired by his own family's struggles with trauma, Dr. Lipov has dedicated his career to restoring hope for those affected by post-traumatic stress. In 2006, he adapted stellate ganglion block (SGB) — an FDA-approved procedure used since the 1970s for pain and circulation disorders — into a novel treatment approach for trauma symptoms. He later developed the Dual Sympathetic Reset (DSR) protocol, advancing care for individuals struggling with chronic fight-or-flight responses.

Structured as both a personal and scientific journey, THE GOD SHOT guides readers through the evolving understanding of trauma.

The book weaves together Dr. Lipov's personal clinical journey with powerful stories from trauma survivors, offering readers an accessible entry point into understanding how trauma shows up in real lives. Throughout the narrative, he explains how traumatic experiences create measurable biological changes in the nervous system, leaving the body stuck in a chronic fight-or-flight state that traditional talk therapy alone may not always resolve. He explores the ways trauma can shape relationships, emotional regulation, sexuality, and day-to-day functioning, while breaking down the neuroscience behind fear, memory, and stress responses in clear, relatable language. A core focus of the book centers on stellate ganglion block and other biology-based approaches, grounding the discussion in emerging research and clinical experience. The later sections broaden the conversation to include evolving treatment models, new frontiers in trauma care, and practical insights that offer both clinicians and patients a hopeful, forward-looking roadmap toward healing and recovery.

"What if everything we thought we knew about trauma was incomplete?" said Dr. Eugene Lipov. "When we recognize trauma as a physical injury to the nervous system, we can move beyond simply managing symptoms and begin focusing on recovery and healing."

A longtime advocate for redefining PTSD as post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI) to reduce stigma, Dr. Lipov testified before the U.S. House Committee on Veterans' Affairs in 2010 and has collaborated with military and medical communities around the world. His work has been published in leading medical journals and featured in major national media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Fox News, and People magazine.

Through THE GOD SHOT, Dr. Lipov aims to empower readers — including trauma survivors, caregivers, clinicians, and anyone interested in the future of mental health — with new insights into how the brain and body respond to trauma and how innovative medical approaches are reshaping treatment options.

THE GOD SHOT retails for $15.99 (eBook) and $30 (hardcover) and is available where most books are sold. For more information on Dr. Lipov, please visit www.dreugenelipov.com and www.stellamentalhealth.com.

About Dr. Eugene Lipov

Dr. Eugene Lipov is Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Stella Mental Health, a physician, and global advocate for advancing trauma care. He has worked extensively with military personnel, first responders, and civilians experiencing post-traumatic stress. His mission is to redefine trauma as a treatable injury and expand access to science-based solutions that help individuals reclaim their lives.

THE GOD SHOT

Post Hill Press; Release Date: February 17, 2026

Page Count: 256

ISBN: 979-8895652954

www.thegodshotbook.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Daphne Ortiz, Statement PR, 323.864.9890, [email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Eugene Lipov