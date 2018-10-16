Dr. Evan Antin Launches Happy Pet, An Eco-Friendly Pet Wellness Brand

"I'm extremely excited to get Happy Pet out on the shelves! The Happy Pet line provides dogs with quality grooming products, featuring gentle ingredients that are effective and lasting," said Dr. Antin. He is joined by other vets in recommending Happy Pet's preventative products for their holistic ingredients and for not being tested on animals. All products are manufactured in the U.S. and the majority of products have been manufactured at a solar powered facility.

The company's brand is divided into three convenient categories: Clean Pet, Fresh Pet and Active Pet. Happy Pet also provides the option to save by signing up for their subscription service, featuring a variety of four different bundles that include free shipping.

Happy Pet's Clean Collection has everything your pup needs for a gentle cleanse, whether it's for a bubbly bath with their Shampaw™! (available in Original and Extra Senstive) and Cuddle me!™ Conditioner or an on-the-go fur refresher with a PH-balanced Dry Shampaw™powder spray! All #CleanPet products are made 100% paraben and sulfate free to make sure your dog's cleanse time is free of harmful chemicals.

Happy Pet's Fresh Collection is designed to keep your pup looking and smelling clean between groomings. The Furwell Odor! Deodorizing Wipes and Spray are a perfect quick fix to have your pup smelling fresh as a daisy. If your pup has uncomfortable or irritated skin, the Hits the (Hot) Spot wipes can provide instant relief. Lastly, if your dog has dry paws, the Pawesome! Paw Moisturizer will leave them feeling smooth and soft.

The Active Collection is perfect for your adventurous pup. Protect their nose, ears and skin from harmful sunburn with the Hot Dog! Stick (compares to SPF 30 rated sunscreen for people) and spray (compares to SPF 15 rated sunscreen for people), so your precious furry friend can run around carefree and healthy.

Happy Pet products can be purchased online at happypetbrand.com as well as petco.com and in most Petco stores nationwide. These products have been featured on the Home Shopping Network (HSN) and exclusive bundles are now available for purchase through HSN. For more information please visit happypetbrand.com and follow @happypetbrand, @dr.evanantin and @petco for updates.

About Dr. Evan Antin:

Dr. Evan Antin is Instagram's most-followed veterinarian with over 1 million followers. Evan was featured in People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue in 2014, 2016 and again in 2017. Dubbed "the sexiest veterinarian," he took the Internet by storm. Since his catapult to fame, he has appeared everywhere from TODAY to ABC News The Doctors and more. Evan hails from Kansas City, Kansas where he grew up spending the majority of his childhood in search of native wildlife including snakes, turtles and insects. He went on to study evolutionary and ecological biology at the University of Colorado at Boulder and spent multiple semesters abroad in Australia and Tanzania to learn more about their respective ecosystems and fauna. In addition to his love for cats and dogs, Evan's passions lie in exotic animal medicine and interacting with exotic animals in their native habitats around the world. For more than a decade Evan worked with wildlife in locations such as Central America, Australia, South America, Eastern and Southern Africa, South East Asia and a variety of North American ecosystems.

SOURCE Happy Pet

Related Links

http://happypetbrand.com

