Dr. Faraj Touchan Joins Medical Staff at The Center for Innovative GYN Care

"Dr. Touchan's extensive expertise in the treatment and care of women who suffer from debilitating gynecological disorders makes him a valuable asset to CIGC, especially given our growth in 2019," said Dr. Paul MacKoul . "With our cutting-edge, minimally invasive surgical treatment options for common female health issues such as endometriosis and fibroids, CIGC selects only the most exceptional doctors to join in this vital effort. Dr. Touchan perfectly fits the bill, and we look forward to working closely with him to give hope to our patients from around the world."

Dr. Touchan is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, as well as FLS certified by the American College of Surgeons. Prior to joining CIGC, he served as an associate professor at the State University of New York at Buffalo. Dr. Touchan is also a Minimally Invasive Surgery mentor in the RWJ-Barnabas residency program in Livingston, N.J, and a member of ACOG, AAGL and ESGE. He graduated from the Aleppo University Medical School in Syria and completed his residency at the Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y.

"Expanding access to minimally invasive GYN surgery for women has always been my passion. Educating patients and expanding their options to a safer and better way is my mission. Working alongside Dr. MacKoul and the entire medical staff at CIGC will enable me to further solidify this important mission and to provide a revolutionary approach to GYN surgery for women in need all over the world," added Dr. Touchan.

About The Center for Innovative GYN Care

The Center for Innovative GYN Care® (CIGC®) is a state-of-the-art laparoscopic GYN surgical practice that uses exclusive techniques developed by the founders, and Dr. Natalya Danilyants. Patients travel from around the world for the groundbreaking DualPortGYN and LAAM-BUAO procedures used to treat complex GYN conditions. The practice is dedicated to providing women with excellent laparoscopic outpatient surgical care that optimizes the procedure, minimizes the risk of complications and ensures a faster recovery at home.

