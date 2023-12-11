Dr. Faris Abusharif Scholarship for Medical Students Opens Doors for Aspiring Physicians

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The esteemed Dr. Faris Abusharif Scholarship for Medical Students is now accepting applications, offering a significant opportunity for budding medical professionals to propel their academic journey. Founded by Dr. Faris Abusharif, a highly respected board-certified anesthesiologist and pain management physician with over two decades of dedicated service in the field, this scholarship aims to support passionate individuals pursuing a career in medicine.

This exclusive scholarship, with a one-time award of $1500, is designed to assist students enrolled in accredited medical schools in the United States. The criteria for eligibility include maintaining a minimum GPA of 3.0, demonstrating financial need, active involvement in community service, and a compelling essay response to the prompt.

Applicants are tasked with addressing the pivotal query, "Why do you want to become a doctor? How will the Dr. Faris Abusharif Scholarship for medical students help you to achieve your goals?" In a concise yet comprehensive manner, candidates are encouraged to share their genuine passion for medicine, commitment to community service, and articulate their specific career aspirations. Moreover, they are expected to elucidate how this scholarship will contribute to realizing their ambitions in the medical field.

Dr. Faris Abusharif, a Chicago native and alumnus of the Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine Science, has devoted his life to both medical excellence and advocating for education and equal opportunities. His extensive experience in anesthesiology and pain management, coupled with his role as a clinical preceptor for medical students at Midwestern University Medical School, embodies his commitment to shaping future healthcare professionals.

The scholarship, administered through the website https://drfarisabusharifscholarship.com/, reflects Dr. Faris Abusharif's belief that every student with a passion for medicine deserves an equal chance, irrespective of financial circumstances.

The deadline for applications is July 15, 2024, with the winner set to be announced on August 15, 2024. This prestigious award not only recognizes academic achievement but also values the candidate's genuine commitment to serving their community through medicine.

For further details about the scholarship, criteria, and application process, please visit https://drfarisabusharifscholarship.com/.

This scholarship represents a beacon of hope for aspiring medical professionals, propelling their ambitions and fostering the ideals of compassion, dedication, and academic excellence set forth by Dr. Faris Abusharif.

SOURCE Dr. Faris Abusharif Scholarship