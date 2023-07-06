Dr. Farouk Shami Celebrates Over 35 Years of Giving Back

Charity and caring for others has been an integral part of his legacy

HOUSTON, Texas, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman and Founder of one of the largest haircare companies in the world, Farouk Systems, Inc., Dr. Farouk Shami has dedicated his life to giving back. He will be honored on July 10th, 2023 as the Spirit of Life Honoree at the upcoming fundraising gala called the City of Hope's Spirit of Life Celebration. The Spirit of Life Award is presented to individuals whose professional and humanitarian accomplishments are worthy of celebration. It is the highest honor given by City of Hope, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center for diabetes, cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Dr. Shami Distributing hair goods to those in need

Dr. Shami is a successful businessman and innovator. He owns 61 total patents with 22 pending, creating beauty discoveries like the first ammonia-free hair color, the first ceramic flat iron, and the first-to-market digital color lab, the LG CHI Color Master Factory. He was the first to utilize NASA technology in the development of professional styling tools and haircare. He is also the first hairdresser to receive a Doctorate of Beauty – an honorary Ph.D. of Arts by SeoKyeong University in Korea.

Dr. Farouk Shami and Farouk Systems, Inc. have donated millions of dollars and resources to support various philanthropic causes, including COVID-19 relief to health care professionals, first responders, homeless shelters, and food banks. He was also a rapid responder when events and disasters – such as the 9/11 attacks, hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods – struck nationally.

He is a global frontrunner in the beauty industry who loves sharing his knowledge and his expertise with others. His partnership with Lone Star College at the CHI School of Cosmetology in Houston, TX, helps impact the development of future hairstylists and expand career opportunities for graduates.

"Giving back is the art of transforming lives and creating a ripple effect of positive change in our world," said Dr. Shami. "It's a powerful force that ignites hope, uplifts communities and shapes a brighter furture for generations to come," he added.

As the Spirit of Life Award Honoree, Dr. Farouk Shami is steadfast in his commitment to the City of Hope's collaborative approach to advancing cancer and diabetes research, providing compassionate care, and bringing hope to those in need.

"The City of Hope is an organization that does amazing work," said Dr. Shami. "I am grateful for this honor, and I am so proud that Farouk Systems, Inc. can join the organization in transforming the lives of patients and contributing to the global fight against devastating illnesses."

The City of Hope's Spirit of Life Celebration will take place at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas in Nevada on July 10th, 2023. It will be an opportunity for the beauty industry to come together in support of City of Hope.

For those looking to make a difference in the groundbreaking work of City of Hope, donations can be made here.

