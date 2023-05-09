Dr. Francene Gayle Scholarship for Healthcare Students Launched, Supporting the Next Generation of Medical Professionals

ORLANDO, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Francene Gayle, a renowned family healthcare provider and founder of The Impact Mission, is proud to announce the establishment of the Dr. Francene Gayle Scholarship for Healthcare Students. This scholarship is aimed at supporting students pursuing a degree in the healthcare field who are committed to making the world a better place through their career.

To apply for the scholarship, applicants must be a student at a university in the United States or a high school student who plans to attend university in pursuit of a degree in healthcare. The scholarship will be awarded based on an essay competition, with one winner receiving a one-time award of $1,000. The winning essay will be no more than 1000 words in length and must answer the question: "How would you use your healthcare degree to make the world a better place?"

Dr. Francene Gayle has practiced family medicine and has dedicated over a decade of her life to providing quality healthcare services to individuals and families in need. She is deeply passionate about improving healthcare access and equality, particularly for underserved and underprivileged populations.

In addition, Dr Francene Gayle is also the founder of The Impact Mission, a non-profit organization that is committed to advancing healthcare equity and access for all. Through this organization, she and her team have provided free medical services and screenings to uninsured and underprivileged individuals, as well as education and awareness campaigns on various health issues.

"Through this scholarship, I hope to inspire and support future healthcare professionals who are dedicated to improving the world through their work," said Dr. Gayle. "I believe that by investing in the education and training of these individuals, we can make a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of our communities."

To apply for the scholarship, please visit https://drfrancenegaylescholarship.com/dr-francene-gayle-scholarship/ and complete the application form. Applicants must include their essay response, a copy of their most recent transcript, and proof of enrollment at a university in the United States or proof of their intention to attend university in pursuit of a degree in healthcare.

For further information about the Dr. Francene Gayle Scholarship for Healthcare Students, please visit https://drfrancenegaylescholarship.com/.

SOURCE Dr. Francene Gayle Scholarship