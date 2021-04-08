Dr. Francisco Ward named Chief Medical Officer of Bazelet Health Systems

Dr. Francisco Ward, graduate of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine named Chief Medical Officer of Bazelet Health Systems. Tweet this

Selected as a greater Baltimore region "Top Doc", Dr. Ward has served as Maryland State Medical Society chair of the medical cannabis Task Force. His expert understanding of the endocannabinoid system, the musculoskeletal system and its influences on other body systems align with Bazelet Health's priorities.

David Grand, Director of Research for Bazelet states "I am excited and confident in Dr. Ward. His substantial knowledge and experience as a practitioner and as a healthcare board member, is trusted to run Bazelet Health's medical practice. Dr. Ward will lead BHS on its deliberate strategy of effective medical treatment and patient experience through exceptional phyto-genetics, clinical research and reimagined, patient centered healthcare."

"Dr. Ward brings over 25 years medical knowledge, healthcare leadership, and patient care experience. Those skillsets and being well learned in the human ECS and cannabinoids make Dr. Ward well suited to lead a modern-day healthcare company like Bazelet Health. We are pleased to welcome him to our organization." Said Bazelet co-founder and Medical Director Steven Salsburg, MD.

About Neon Bloom, Inc.

Neon Bloom, Inc. wholly owns Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. (BHS). BHS is the global forefront of the legal cannabis industry and represents a deliberate strategy to create a centralized focus on effec­tive medical treatment and healthcare through exceptional genetics, research, and education.

