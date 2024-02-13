Dr. Frank Agullo of Southwest Plastic Surgery , AKA "Dr. Worldwide," Honored as Castle Connolly Top Doctor for the Tenth Consecutive Year

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable streak of professional excellence, Dr. Frank Agullo, widely known as "Dr. Worldwide" on social media, has once again been recognized as a 2024 Castle Connolly Top Doctor. This year marks the tenth consecutive time Dr. Agullo received this prestigious honor, a testament to his commitment to the highest standards of patient care and medical excellence in plastic surgery.

Dr. Agullo's reputation as a leading plastic surgeon extends far beyond the borders of El Paso, Texas. His practice, Southwest Plastic Surgery, is renowned for its state-of-the-art technologies and innovative techniques in cosmetic surgery. Dr. Agullo's expertise spans many procedures, with a special focus on facial rejuvenation, body contouring, and breast surgery. His approach to plastic surgery is unique in that he tailors each procedure to his patients' individual needs and desires, ensuring outcomes that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also enhance their overall well-being.

A prominent figure in the medical community, Dr. Agullo is recognized for his contributions to the field through multiple publications and frequent lectures at national and international conferences. His dedication to advancing the field of plastic surgery is evident in his ongoing research and innovative techniques.

"It is truly an honor to receive the Castle Connolly Top Doctor award for the tenth year in a row," said Dr. Agullo. "This recognition is not only a reflection of my commitment to my patients but also a testament to the hard work and dedication of my entire team at Southwest Plastic Surgery. We strive to provide the highest quality of care and to make a positive impact on the lives of our patients."

Dr. Agullo's educational background is as impressive as his professional achievements. He earned his medical degree with honors and completed his plastic surgery residency at the prestigious Mayo Clinic. He is a Clinical Associate Professor at Texas Tech University Paul L. Foster School of Medicine and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Texas El Paso.

The Castle Connolly Top Doctor award is a distinguished honor, recognizing only about 7 percent of the nation's licensed physicians annually. Physicians are nominated by their peers and selected through a rigorous and comprehensive process by the Castle Connolly research team.

About Castle Connolly: Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. is a healthcare research and information company founded in 1991 by a former medical college board chairman and president to help guide consumers to America's top doctors and top hospitals. Castle Connolly's established nomination survey, research, screening, and selection process, under the direction of an MD, involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, and regional and community hospitals across the nation.

Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.

For more information about Dr. Frank Agullo and Southwest Plastic Surgery, please visit https://www.agulloplasticsurgery.com/ .

