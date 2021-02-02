Dr. Fred Eichmiller Joins P&R Dental Strategies as Strategic Consultant

Dr. Eichmiller will act as Chairman of P&R's DentaQual® Advisory Council, providing critical guidance on the underlying metrics used in the DentaQual quality measurement platform. Dr. Eichmiller will also act as a DentaQual domain expert for industry associations, providers, press and dental plans, and will assist the P&R team as it develops and launches a new value-based reimbursement platform that will enable dental plans to implement effective pay-for-performance programs.

Dr. Eichmiller has spent the past 15 years in leadership roles at Delta Dental of Wisconsin, most recently as Vice President and Science Officer, where he was a close partner to P&R and a power-user of P&R's data-driven business intelligence solutions.



Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R said: "Fred is a highly regarded thought leader in dental quality measurement with a keen appreciation of the powerful insights that big data and sophisticated analytics can deliver to dental payers. His expertise will be an invaluable resource to the DentaQual Advisory Council and to its goal of implementing objective, uniform quality metrics across the industry."



"I've long been a fan and avid user of P&R's solutions," said Dr. Eichmiller. "For years I've shared a strong enthusiasm with the P&R team for how data and analytics can change the dental benefits industry for the better. I've been a member of the DentaQual Advisory Council for several years now and I'm excited to be taking a larger role with that group as we look at what's possible with objective dental quality measurement. I'm pleased to be joining the P&R team to offer my guidance on some of their most exciting data-driven quality solutions. Together, we can help dental payers evolve their offerings and help their members make more informed oral healthcare decisions."



For more information about P&R Dental Strategies, DentaQual® objective dental quality measurement, or any of our other payer business solutions, visit https://www.pandrdental.com/



For business inquiries, please contact P&R Dental Strategies Business Development at +1.856.986.6216 or email [email protected]



About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.



Website: https://www.pandrdental.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pandrdentalstrategies

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PandRDental

Joe Mann

Vice President of Marketing

P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

(609)783-9011

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

Related Links

http://www.pandrdental.com

