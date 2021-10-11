Dr. Fred Simon M.D. joins Nevada Governor race

Dr. Simon previously was the executive medical director of the elite Scripps trauma center in San Diego with hundreds of employees where he built teams of experts to solve complex operational and financial issues in healthcare. He is a medical expert, a member of the AAPS, and is an experienced businessman in the automobile business, professional sports teams and real estate.

"We have a Governor who is practicing medicine without a license and Nevada's citizens and our children are being harmed," says Dr. Simon. "We need to end this Governor's vaccine and mask decrees and get back to evidence-based medicine"

"The problems of Nevada are not going to be solved by the same career politicians, RINOs and lawyers of the past," says Simon. "I'll bring new, effective, executive leadership to deliver Voter ID, School Choice and more healthcare options to all Nevadans."

SOURCE Simon for Nevada

