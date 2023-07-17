Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III Announced by Rev. Jesse Jackson as the New President and CEO of Rainbow Push Coalition During Formal Service Featuring Vice President Kamala Harris

DALLAS, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, July 16, 2023, Rev. Jesse Jackson officially announced Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III, as the new President and CEO of Rainbow PUSH Coalition. The transfer of leadership between Rev. Jackson and Dr. Haynes took place during Rainbow PUSH Coalition's national convention at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn.

Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III

President Joe Biden issued a written statement praising and appreciating Rev. Jackson for his many decades of leadership as he passes the torch to the next generation of leadership. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke during the event and honored Rev. Jackson for his leadership. She also expressed her confidence in Dr. Haynes as the new leader of Rainbow PUSH Coalition. "It is my joy to congratulate Reverend Dr. Freddy Haynes. I have known him and worked with him for over 20 years, including when we worked together years and years ago in the early days of the criminal justice reform movement. And I am so confident in his leadership and his ability to carry on the greatest traditions of this organization and to meet the challenges of this moment. Congratulations, Reverend Haynes," said Vice President Harris during her remarks.

In addition to this new role at the helm of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, is the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, a megachurch in Dallas, Texas, with more than 13,000 members. While Dr. Haynes recently announced Pastor David McGruder as the Executive Pastor of Friendship-West, Dr. Haynes will remain the senior pastor.

"Rev. Jesse Jackson has made the world a better place, breaking down barriers, opening previously locked doors of opportunity, fighting for justice and refusing to take "no" for an answer on behalf of those who have no voice," said Dr. Haynes. "Rainbow PUSH has been the organizational vehicle that he has driven in the movement for justice. I am honored and humbled that he has "tapped" me to serve as his successor as the President and CEO of this great organization. Rev. Jackson has been a mentor and I have been greatly influenced and inspired by this game-changing social justice general, international ambassador for human rights, and prophetic genius. Sadly, justice and human rights are under attack in the nation and around the world. The work of Rainbow PUSH is as necessary as ever and I am committed to standing on the shoulders of Rev. Jackson and continuing the fight for freedom, peace, equity, justice and human rights."

Dr. Haynes is already focused on making positive change in his new role, with a national agenda to address issues with courts, the end of affirmative action, economic justice, educational equity and justice, and the effects of climate change on communities of color.

Dr. Haynes is best known as a social justice pastor and advocate for marginalized communities. Known nationally as "the drum major for justice," he has modeled his ministry like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., focused on the intersections of faith and justice. Dr. Haynes works diligently to stand up for justice and to create positive change nationally. From leading protests and demonstrations, to registering thousands of voters, to providing food and other needed resources, to decreasing crime, to serving as a voting super center, Dr. Haynes and Friendship-West Baptist Church have always been in the forefront of creating positive and lasting social change.

Dr. Haynes holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religion and English, a Master of Divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary as well as a Doctorate in Ministry from the Graduate Theological Foundation where he was afforded the opportunity to study at Christ Church, Oxford University in England. Currently, Dr. Haynes is a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) candidate at the Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, Indiana where he is studying African American preaching and sacred rhetoric.

He also serves in the academic arena, teaching college courses and workshops at Paul Quinn College, Texas Christian University, McCormick Theological Seminary, New Brunswick Theological Seminary, and other institutions of higher learning. Dr. Haynes also serves on the Board of Trustees for Paul Quinn College as well as various other boards, particularly those in underserved and minority communities. Dr. Haynes is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

A life-long learner, Dr. Haynes is committed to education and has led Friendship-West to donate over $1 million dollars to historically Black colleges and universities. In addition, Friendship-West has donated over $2 million in scholarship aid to students who are members of the church and the greater Dallas community. Dr. Haynes is the namesake of the Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III Global Preparatory School, located on the campus of Paul Quinn College, which serves students grades 6-12 who seek to enter the International Baccalaureate program.

Dr. Haynes has received numerous awards and honors for his ministry and activism. In 2011, Dr. Haynes had the prestigious honor of being the featured speaker at The Congressional Black Caucus' Annual Prayer Breakfast. In 2012, Ebony Magazine named him to its Power 100 list of most influential African Americans. He was also inducted into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame. In 2013, Dr. Haynes was honored to give remarks at the memorial service of one of the most respected world leaders of the 20th and 21st centuries, President Nelson Mandela. In 2016, Dr. Haynes was inducted into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame. In 2020, Dr. Haynes was a featured speaker during the Democratic National Convention's faith event, "Our Values, Our Voices, Our Votes." The prestigious April 4th Foundation awarded Dr. Haynes the I am a Man Award in 2020 and he joined the ranks of past honorees that include Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Diane Nash, Congressman John Lewis, and Harry Belafonté. In 2022, Dr. Haynes was awarded by President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Leadership Award in Community Service.

As a reflection of his commitment to community transformation and social consciousness, Dr. Haynes serves in various leadership capacities in organizations that champion social change and education. In 2003, he founded the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference along with Rev. Dr. Jeremiah A. Wright, Jr. and Dr. Iva E. Carruthers and currently serves as co-chairman of the board. Dr. Haynes is on the board of the Conference of National Black Churches, the National Action Network, and the IC3 Church Growth and Development Conference.

