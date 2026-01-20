Dr. G. Wayne Jackson Guides Midlife Adults Through Renewal with the Phoenix Journey, a 12-Week Program for Rebuilding Identity and Self-Worth

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. G. Wayne Jackson, Ph.D., Certified Transformative Life Coach and founder of Rivers of Change Coaching Services, LLC, announces the launch of the Phoenix Journey, a twelve-week coaching program designed for adults who are ready to rebuild confidence, rediscover identity, and reclaim direction after major life disruptions.

Dr. G. Wayne Jackson (PRNewsfoto/Rivers of Change Coaching Services LLC)

Developed for adults between the ages of 36 and 45, the program supports individuals navigating transitions such as divorce, illness, job loss, career stagnation, family conflict, caregiving fatigue, or grief. It offers a compassionate and practical framework for people seeking renewal, stability, and clarity during periods of uncertainty and change.

The Phoenix Journey integrates evidence-based psychological strategies with personalized one-on-one coaching, practical transition management tools, and a culturally attuned peer community. Participants receive guided support that strengthens self-worth, clarifies goals, and establishes actionable pathways toward sustainable growth and emotional resilience.

"I am honored to introduce The Phoenix Journey because I believe every person carries an inner resilience that can rise, even in difficult seasons," said Dr. Jackson. "People deserve a space where they can rebuild with clarity and feel supported throughout the process."

Dr. Jackson's coaching philosophy is grounded in the belief that transformation is not about fixing what is broken, but about revealing existing strength, wisdom, and potential. With more than two decades of experience across psychology, education, and personal development, he brings a balanced blend of behavioral insight and practical guidance that supports meaningful and measurable change.

The Phoenix Journey begins with an introductory virtual workshop on January 16, 2026. Participants nationwide engage in weekly coaching modules, resilience-building practices, guided emotional clarity exercises, and a structured personal reinvention process. The program concludes with a customized action plan designed to sustain progress and direction beyond the twelve-week engagement.

Dr. Jackson's mission is to empower individuals to recognize that their story does not end with disruption or loss. His approach has positioned him as a trusted mentor for adults seeking renewed purpose, confidence, and intentional forward momentum.

Visit www.drgwayne.com for more information.

About Dr. G. Wayne Jackson

Dr. G. Wayne Jackson is a psychologist, Certified Transformative Life Coach, and founder of Rivers of Change Coaching Services, LLC. He has spent more than twenty years helping adults navigate major life transitions using evidence-based strategies that strengthen self-worth, clarify direction, and support lasting change.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865189/Gregory_Wayne_Jackson.jpg

SOURCE Rivers of Change Coaching Services LLC