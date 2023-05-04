Dr. Gabe launches dental brand with clinical strength natural ingredients

Celebrity dentist releases eponymous dental care line to deliver his famous results without harsh chemicals

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gabe Rosenthal, a celebrity dentist based in Los Angeles County, launched his debut dental care products Monday. The brand new products, sold under his Dr. Gabe brand, include a freshening toothpaste, mouthwash, and toothbrush designed to work together for a superior smile.

The new line builds on Dr. Rosenthal's years of experience transforming the smiles of celebrities at his Los Angeles office. "I noticed that traditional dental care brands contained harsh ingredients that weren't suitable for all of my patients," he said as he explained the inspiration for the brand. "So, I created Doctor Gabe's Glow Up – a unique line of dental care products that are vegan, gluten-free, and allergy-friendly. Our products use hydroxyapatite to provide a deep clean that is invigorating and soothing, without any parabens or fluoride. I am so excited because now we can bring the incredible Doctor Gabe experience we are known for to homes around the world."

Bridging the divide between effective and clean dental care, Dr. Gabe products are vegan, BPA-free, cruelty-free, fluoride-free, and paraben-free. The star ingredient is hydroxyapatite, a naturally occurring mineral that protects and rebuilds the tooth's enamel while preventing demineralization. The vegan formulas combine wintermint, peppermint, and spearmint in a rich infusion of essential oils that naturally freshen and reduce biofilm on teeth.

Dr. Gabe is available for purchase online and offers the pillars of a healthy oral hygiene regimen, including Glow Up Toothpaste — made with hydroxyapatite to rebuild tooth enamel, and Glow Up Mouthwash — a refreshing formula that freshens breath without the burning sensation, and the Glow Up Box — a kit of dental essentials that combines the toothpaste and mouthwash with an exclusive toothbrush.

Dr. Gabe products are available online exclusively at https://drgabe.com .

For more information about Dr. Gabe, visit https://drgabe.com or email [email protected].

About Doctor Gabe

Doctor Gabe is the brainchild of celebrity dentist, Dr. Gabe Rosenthal. Informed by years of clinical experience, the company closes the gap between effective and gentle dental care with powerful oral hygiene products that are vegan, BPA-free, cruelty-free, fluoride-free, and paraben-free. Dr. Gabe is the go-to dental brand for natural ingredients that pack a punch.

