Dr. Gail Christopher Applauds Nation's Pediatricians For Recognizing The Health Impact Of Racism

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gail C. Christopher, executive director of the National Collaborative for Health Equity, today posted an insightful article on Medium applauding the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for their recent policy statement declaring that "racism is a social determinant of health." Dr. Christopher notes that AAP filled a void because the government never explicitly included racism as a social determinant of health.

Dr. Christopher, former senior advisor and vice president at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, calls the AAP statement a "significant" development towards jettisoning racism and the belief in a hierarchy of human value. Dr. Christopher is a founder of #Rx Racial Healing, a movement activating a critical mass of people committed to healing the racial wounds of the past as we seek to end racism and the inequities it has created.

She writes that the AAP statement "spells out that racism is inflicting harm on our babies as they grow, clearing the way for pediatricians and other pediatric health professionals to proactively engage in strategies to optimize clinical care, workforce development, professional education, systems engagement and research. These actions can reduce the health effects of structural, personally mediated and internalized racism, improving the health and well-being of all children, adolescents, emerging adults and their families."

The AAP policy is a beacon of hope in troubled times, she adds. "With this mandate, pediatrics can have a powerful impact on the nation - they touch every child, and nearly every family. I am not aware of another major medical entity that has dealt with racism in such explicit terms. Their directive aligns with the #Rx Racial Healing movement..."

Dr. Christopher was a plenary speaker at AAP's national conference in October.

