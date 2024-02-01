Dr. Gail K. Naughton, Ph.D., MBA, World Renowned Authority and Pioneer in Regenerative Medicine Named Science Advisor and to Board of Directors of Michal Morrison Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michal Morrison Inc., the science-first, biotech skincare company with the exclusive, patented breakthrough molecule – βSTEM6, today announced the appointment of Dr. Gail K. Naughton Ph.D., MBA to the company's science advisory team and board of directors. Michal Morrison Inc. launched its first product –Genesis βSTEM6™ Molecular Serum, last spring.

βSTEM6 is the result of two decades of research in regenerative medicine and recent advances in stem cell science. Dr. Naughton, a global leader in regenerative medicine for the past 35 years, has successfully developed significant cell-based therapeutics and bioengineered tissue technologies throughout her career. Her pioneering work in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine combined with her business acumen has seen her take four products from concept, through FDA approval, to market launch as well as taking two companies to publicly traded NASDAQ listings.

"I am honored to join the scientists and the board at Michal Morrison Inc. The company's patented βSTEM6 technology represents an unprecedented achievement in biotech skincare. βSTEM6 is the only molecule of its kind validated by studies to support the skin's own regenerative process. I am thrilled to be working with Dr. Michael Kahn Ph.D., and Dr. Fuqiang Ruan, the visionary scientists who developed βSTEM6 technology," said Dr. Naughton.

Dr. Naughton spent over 35 years researching the tissue engineering process, holds over 140 U.S. and foreign patents, and founded two regenerative medicine companies. She founded Histogen in 2007 to focus on the development of novel solutions based on the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. She invented this technology at Histogen and through May of 2021 served in a variety of executive capacities including Chairman, CEO, and Chief Scientific Officer.

"Dr. Naughton's talent, proven record of success and depth of experience in tissue regeneration is unparalleled. I am thrilled to welcome her and confident she will be an invaluable addition to our team. Her medical expertise and business acumen compliment the research team's proficiency in medicine, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. She will help us to quickly develop and monetize our patented technology and enhance our product line," said Michal Ann Morrison, founder and CEO.

"The βSTEM6 technology is a novel composition of matter and one-of-a-kind technology not available in any competitive skincare products on the market. βSTEM6 is the beginning of a new era in biotech skincare – based on 25 years of stem cell research, that uses the body's inherent potential to revitalize skin health. Working with the Michal Morrison, gives me the opportunity to contribute to the new era in biotech skincare," added Dr. Naughton.

MICHAL MORRISON Inc. is a science-first, biotech skincare company established in stem cell science, supported by its patented βSTEM6 molecule. Founded in 2020 by Michal Ann Morrison an entrepreneur and former archeologist, whose scientific studies informed her 'science-first' approach in developing her eponymous brand. βSTEM6, a novel composition of matter that supports stem cells in awakening the millions of cells responsible for healthy-looking skin, is a new super molecule at the forefront of biomimetic skincare. Genesis βSTEM6TM Molecular Serum debuted in spring 2023. Michal Morrison Inc. has been honored by the beauty industry for its innovative technology and exquisite brand design. The company was a finalist for Best Innovation Breakthrough Technology and Best Product Packaging Design by Beauty Matter NEXT Award Summit 2023 and received the Silver Award for Package of the Year (2023) from the New Jersey Packaging Executives Club (NJPEC).

