Dr. Gamaliel Cherry Joins VBC Holding Corp Inc.'s Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - VBC Holding Corp Inc. ("VBCHC") is honored to welcome Dr. Gamaliel Cherry to its Board of Directors. Dr. Cherry brings a transformative blend of expertise from government, academia, and entrepreneurial ventures that will bolster VBCHC's mission to redefine standards of innovation and impact within the private capital market industries.

Dr. Gamaliel Cherry

In his professional career, Dr. Cherry's 20+ year tenure at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been marked by his commitment to advancing educational objectives and fostering a culture of innovation. As the current Director of the Office of STEM Engagement at NASA's Johnson Space Center, Dr. Cherry leads initiatives in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

In academia, Dr. Cherry has a long-standing legacy at Old Dominion University, where he spent 17 years implementing groundbreaking distance-learning strategies that strengthened the student-professor dynamic. His entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to leadership have extended to the private sector, where he has founded and advised startups focusing on the development of cutting-edge STEM educational materials and tools. Dr. Cherry's executive coaching and leadership initiatives have supported organizational growth and adaptability, particularly through customized training programs tailored to address specific skill gaps while supporting professionals through their unique journeys.

"Dr. Cherry's strategic foresight, leadership, and commitment to STEM education align seamlessly with VBCHC's mission to drive collaboration, transparency, and transformative solutions across private capital markets," said Fredrick D. Scott, Chairman & CEO of VBC Holding Corp Inc. "His invaluable experience and vision will be instrumental as we continue to empower stakeholders in the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem."

Dr. Cherry's educational background underscores his dedication to growth and impact. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Elizabeth City State University in elementary Education (2001) and a Master's degree in Education (2005) and a Doctorate in Instructional Design and Technology (2011) from Old Dominion University. Outside his professional accomplishments, Dr. Cherry is a family man devoted to his wife and three children, with a passion for travel, cultural exploration, and an enduring curiosity about the world's unknowns.

About VBC Holding Corp Inc.

VBC Holding Corp Inc. ("VBCHC") is a leader in the private capital markets, managing three subsidiaries: Venture Backed, PMI Systems, and GovTech Innovations. VBCHC serves as a strategic and operational hub, guiding strategy, fostering education, and driving innovation to empower founders, investors, financial institutions, governments, and other stakeholders. With a commitment to reshaping private capital markets, VBCHC champions new standards in collaboration, transparency, and efficiency. Through advanced strategies and technology solutions, VBCHC enables its clients to optimize capital raising, deployment, and risk management processes, while serving as a benchmark for operational excellence.

