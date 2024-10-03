Dr. Gary Driver Announces Transfer to Texas Health Care Bone & Joint Clinic

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gary Driver , a double board-certified, fellowship-trained foot and ankle surgeon, has announced that he will be joining Texas Health Care Bone & Joint Clinic after spending several years at Trinity Foot & Ankle Specialists. Dr. Driver has advanced training in ankle arthroscopy, total ankle replacement, sports medicine, sports injuries, deformity correction, complex foot and ankle surgery, revision foot and ankle surgery, charcot reconstruction, minimally invasive bunion surgery, foot and ankle trauma, and limb salvage.

Dr. Driver completed his Bachelor of Science in Biology at the University of Oklahoma (OU) before attending medical school at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science (RFU) in North Chicago, Illinois. He completed a rigorous, three-year foot and ankle surgical residency in Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado. He then went on to complete an additional year of complex foot and ankle surgery in Roanoke, Virginia at one of the top foot and ankle fellowship programs in the country. During this additional year of training, he became proficient in total ankle replacement, foot and ankle reconstruction, minimally invasive surgery, and foot and ankle trauma.

Dr. Gary Driver joined Trinity Foot and Ankle Specialists in 2021 and has been selected every year by his peers as one of the "Top Docs" in Fort Worth for foot and ankle surgery . After working at Trinity Foot and Ankle Specialists for three years, Dr. Driver has now moved to Texas Health Care Bone & Joint Clinic, where he will be offering his services as one of the top foot and ankle surgeons in Fort Worth, Weatherford, and surrounding areas in Texas.

