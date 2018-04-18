PHOENIX Magazine first published its list of the Valley's top doctors in 1995. The Top Docs issue is now the most popular issue and is considered a trusted and reliable source for medical care in the Phoenix area.

About Dr. Gawley

Dr. Gawley is the founder and owner of MDSkin® The Lounge and Gawley Plastic Surgery. He performs plastic and cosmetic surgery of the face, body, and breasts, as well as an array of nonsurgical skin revitalization procedures. He performs all cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures in the licensed and accredited North Scottsdale Outpatient Surgery Center.

He is also a surgeon at the Arizona Center for Reconstructive Breast Surgery, which specializes in breast reconstruction surgery. The center is known for its DIEP Flap procedure, which is a sought-after technique that is not offered by all surgeons and hospitals because it requires special surgical training. The center combines the latest reconstruction techniques with a selection of breast reconstruction procedures for outstanding, natural-looking results.

Dr. Bryan Gawley is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and completed a five-year accredited plastic surgery residency training program at the University of Texas, Galveston. During his residency, Dr. Gawley completed the externship at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. His comprehensive training, focus on patient care, and outstanding results have made Dr. Gawley one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons in the Scottsdale and Phoenix areas.

Gawley Plastic Surgery

8913 E Bell Rd #101b

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 860-2173

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-gawley-named-phoenix-magazine-top-doctor-2018-300632445.html

SOURCE Gawley Plastic Surgery