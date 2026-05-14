Dr. George E. Bogden Named to Washingtonian's 500 Most Influential People of 2026

George Bogden, Scholar, Attorney, and Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Official, Recognized Among Washington's Most Consequential Voices

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. George E. Bogden has been named to Washingtonian magazine's annual list of Washington, D.C.'s 500 Most Influential People of 2026, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the nation's capital. The list, published in Washingtonian's May 2026 issue, honors individuals whose deep subject-matter expertise and strategic acumen are shaping policy at a critical moment for the country.

Washingtonian described the 2026 list as focused on those who "understand how to effectively drive action in DC" and who possess "expertise in fields that are experiencing particularly dramatic change under the current administration." Dr. Bogden's recognition reflects his standing as one of Washington's foremost experts on international trade, national security, and U.S. foreign policy.

"Thank you to Washingtonian for this recognition. I am humbled, appreciative, and more motivated than ever to keep building on the important work ahead," said George Bogden. "This recognition is not mine alone. It reflects the work, trust, and commitment of the incredible teams around me at Continental Strategy and Continental PLLC. I am proud to work alongside such talented colleagues and grateful for the clients, partners, and friends who make this work so meaningful."

George Bogden currently serves as Senior Counsel for Trade and Tariff Matters at Continental Strategy, where he advises clients navigating America First trade policies. He joined the firm after serving the Trump administration as Executive Director of the Office of Trade Relations at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) within the Department of Homeland Security. This distinction sets him apart from other trade consultants: he was not just observing policy from the outside — he was in the room where it was made.

A prolific scholar and commentator, George Bogden has contributed analysis and commentary to The Washington Post, The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, War on the Rocks, Lawfare, The Hill, and The National Interest, among other major publications. His podcast, Clearer Than Truth, is co-hosted with Nathan Kiker and provides robust coverage of breaking news, landmark legal passages, and geopolitical strategy in a concise format.

Dr. Bogden holds a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University, where he was named a Joseph C. Fox International Fellow; a D.Phil. in International Relations from Oxford University, completed as a Clarendon Scholar; and a Juris Doctor from NYU School of Law, where he was Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Law & Liberty. He clerked at the U.S. Court of International Trade before entering private practice at King & Spalding LLP.

His fellowships include the Helmut Schmidt Fellowship at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, the George F. Kennan Fellowship at the Wilson Center's Kennan Institute, and a Strategy & Policy Fellowship funded by the Smith Richardson Foundation, among others. Dr. Bogden is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a David Rockefeller Fellow of the Trilateral Commission, and a member of the Bretton Woods Committee, Chatham House, and the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

The Washingtonian 500 Most Influential People list is published annually and represents one of Washington's most closely watched assessments of power and impact across policy, law, business, diplomacy, and beyond.

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