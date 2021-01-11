Dr. George Fareed and Colleagues Urge Early Outpatient Treatment for COVID-19

Widely available treatments can reduce COVID-19 illness severity, hospitalization and mortality when used early. Tweet this

For patients who do not receive antibodies, early sequential multidrug therapy (SMDT) calls for combinations of well-known, safe drugs such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, doxycycline, and favipiravir (outside the US), along with inhaled steroids such as budesonide and oral steroids including dexamethasone and prednisone.

The article notes that dozens of countries around the world are already using these drugs for early outpatient treatment of COVID-19, including some like Brazil and India which are widely distributing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine in at-home treatment kits.

Addressing the debate over drug efficacy, the authors note that trials producing claimed null findings suffer from serious flaws including unblinded protocols, absence of placebo controls, changing endpoints, and truncated sample sizes. By contrast, ongoing reviews and meta-analyses of over 200 studies of hydroxychloroquine and 44 studies of ivermectin suggest early use of these drugs in combination with others results in substantial reductions in disease severity, hospitalization, and mortality.

The article emphasized the safety of these drugs, which have been safely used by hundreds of millions of people around the world. Regarding hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 specifically, a study in the European Society of Cardiology's journal, EP Europace, concludes, "HCQ administration is safe for a short-term treatment for patients with COVID-19 infection regardless of the clinical setting of delivery."

Citation:

McCullough, Peter, et al. "Multifaceted highly targeted sequential multidrug treatment of early ambulatory high-risk SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19)." Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine, 2020, Vol. 21, Issue (4): 517-530. DOI: 10.31083/j.rcm.2020.04.264

Contact:

Harvey A. Risch, MD, PhD

Professor of Epidemiology

Yale School of Public Health

Yale School of Medicine

Yale Cancer Center

[email protected]

SOURCE Peter McCullough