Dr. George Syrmalis, appointed as the New Chairman of the Board for The IQ Group Global Member Company, GBS Inc.

SYDNEY, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and CEO of The iQ Group Global, Dr. George Syrmalis has been appointed as Chairman of the Board for GBS Inc., it was announced today. Dr Syrmalis will be replacing Jonathan Hurd, who will take on the role of Director for the Board.

A biosensor diagnostic company based in New York, GBS Inc. is commercializing the patent-protected Saliva Glucose Biosensor in the Asia Pacific region, where there are more people living with diabetes than anywhere else in the world. The Saliva Glucose Biosensor is the first non-invasive saliva-based glucose test aiming to replace the painful finger-prick blood test used by millions of people living with diabetes.

GBS Inc. is a member of The iQ Group Global, an enterprise dedicated to developing early stage bioscience assets, founded in 2010 by Dr. Syrmalis. Under his leadership The Group has listed four companies on Australian stock exchanges and developed an asset portfolio that includes significant scientific breakthroughs including a novel anticancer drug platform, TEX Core, and the world-first, Saliva Glucose Biosensor.

Dr. Syrmalis is trained in nuclear medicine-radiation immunology and is a fellow of the College of Nuclear Physicians, the Academy of Pharmaceutical Physicians, the American College of Nuclear Medicine and the New York Academy of Sciences. He has served as Executive Director of Innogenetics Solvay Pharma, a pharmaceutical and diagnostics company headquartered in Belgium, from January 2009 to January 2010; and Executive Medical Director of UCB Biopharma (Union Chimique Belge), a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Belgium, from January 2007 to January 2009. He has authored a number of pioneering scientific works on translational research in synthetic peptide imaging on the early diagnosis of breast cancer and melanoma, published in the Lancet, European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging. With over 20 years' experience in bioscience innovation and commercialization.

"Dr. Syrmalis brings with him unique industry experience. He is a visionary and will undoubtedly be a strong driving force in the commercialization of the Saliva Glucose Biosensor, as the development of the diagnostic platform moves into other clinical chemistry and immunology tests," said Harry Simeonidis, President and Director of GBS Inc. "As the CEO of The iQ Group Global, the appointment of Dr. Syrmalis positions GBS Inc. as very credible," he said.

"I'm pleased to be joining the GBS Inc. Board as Chairman and overseeing the commercialization of the Saliva Glucose Biosensor. The biosensor is a life-changing scientific development and I am eager to bring this innovation to the 463 million people living with diabetes globally, not only improving their quality of life but quite possibly saving lives as well," said Dr. George Syrmalis, Chairman of GBS Inc.

About The iQ Group Global Ltd.

The iQ Group Global Ltd. finds, funds and develops bioscience discoveries from some of the most respected universities and researchers around the world. The company provides research and development capabilities and detailed strategies that transform these assets from the discovery stage to commercially successful products. For more information visit www.theiqgroupglobal.com

About GBS Inc.

GBS Inc. is a biosensor diagnostic technology company launching the world's first non-invasive saliva-based glucose test for people living with diabetes. With headquarters in New York City, GBS Inc. is on a mission to commercialize the Saliva Glucose Biosensor in the Asia Pacific Region, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan and New Zealand. GBS Inc is a member of The iQ Group Global.

For more information visit www.glucosebiosensor.com

