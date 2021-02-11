Dr. Gerald Grant Elected as Vice President of the American College of Prosthodontists

"It's a great honor to be selected to be the Vice President of the ACP. I look forward to working with a great team to develop innovative programs, promote advanced technologies, and support our members," said Dr. Grant. "We have a diverse membership of educators, military, researchers, new graduates with new practices, and members with more established practices. We have challenges with new technologies, student debt, and the lasting effects of a pandemic. I look forward to working with leadership and members to address these and whatever else comes our way."

Dr. Grant currently serves as a professor and the Interim Assistant Dean of Advanced Technologies and Innovation, Associate Director of UofL Additive Manufacturing Institute of Science & Technology (AMIST) at the University of Louisville School of Dentistry.

Dr. Grant previously served in United States Navy for 33 years, where he was the Service Chief of the 3D Medical Applications Center, Department of Radiology at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

After receiving his DMD degree from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry, Dr. Grant completed a Certificate in Prosthodontics from the Naval Postgraduate Dental School in Bethesda, MD, a Master of Science from George Washington University, and a certificate in Maxillofacial Prosthetics from the Naval Postgraduate Dental School.

Dr. Grant is a Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics, Fellow of the ACP, and has held several leadership positions within the ACP and other dental organizations. Dr. Grant's research is in the validation and applications of Advanced Digital Dental Technologies, virtual surgical applications, dental restoration and rehabilitation, Advanced Digital Applications in the design and fabrication of medical devices for craniofacial reconstruction, and recently in bio-printing/bio-fabrication.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the association that represents the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

SOURCE American College of Prosthodontists

Related Links

www.prosthodontics.org

