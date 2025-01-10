Dr. Gerard van Belle Appointed Director of Science at Lowell Observatory, Charting a Bold Future for Research

Dr. van Belle to guide scientific exploration and foster innovation in the next era of astronomical research

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowell Observatory is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Gerard van Belle as the new Director of Science. Van Belle, who has been an astronomer at the observatory since 2011, has been serving as the interim Director of Science.

In his new role, van Belle will lead a diverse team of astronomers and planetary scientists. He will spearhead the observatory's new Science Vision, which focuses on advancing research capabilities and implementing cutting-edge technological improvements supporting Lowell's leadership in astronomical research.

Under his leadership, the science department will continue to advance Lowell Observatory's mission to pursue the study of astronomy, including the study of our solar system and its evolution, and to conduct pure research in astrophysical phenomena.

Van Belle's own research focuses on fundamental stellar parameters, including the sizes, shapes, masses, distances, and temperatures of various types of stars. He is also renowned for his expertise in optical and near-infrared astronomical interferometry.

He earned his bachelor's degree in physics from Whitman College in 1990, followed by a master's degree from The Johns Hopkins University in 1993, and a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Wyoming in 1996.

Throughout his career, van Belle has been instrumental in the development and commissioning of major optical interferometers worldwide, including the Palomar Testbed Interferometer, the Keck Interferometer, and the Very Large Telescope Interferometer. His pioneering work in stellar surface imaging earned him the inaugural Edward Stone Award for Outstanding Research Publication at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 2002.

In 2011, van Belle joined Lowell Observatory's science staff, where he applied high-resolution astronomical techniques to detect nearby exoplanets and map stellar surfaces. He served as the Director of the Navy Precision Optical Interferometer (NPOI) in Flagstaff, Arizona, from 2017 to 2018, and subsequently as its Chief Scientist until 2022.

Notably, van Belle was among the astronomers who voted against the definition of 'planet' advanced during the 2006 International Astronomical Union (IAU) conference in Prague, which relegated Pluto to being a 'dwarf planet' (which according to the IAU resolution is not a planet).

His extensive experience and dedication to advancing astronomical research make him a valuable leader for Lowell Observatory's scientific endeavors.

"I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for Lowell Observatory," said van Belle. "Our Science Vision will guide us in exploring new frontiers in astronomy while strengthening our commitment to public engagement and education."

Executive Director Dr. Amanda Bosh expressed her confidence in van Belle's leadership: "Gerard's extensive experience and dedication to our mission make him the ideal person to lead our scientific endeavors. I look forward to working closely with him as we embark on this exciting new chapter for Lowell Observatory."

About Lowell Observatory

Founded in 1894, Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, is a renowned nonprofit research institution. It is the site of historic and groundbreaking discoveries, including the first evidence of the expanding universe and the discovery of Pluto. Today, Lowell's astronomers utilize global ground-based and space telescopes, along with NASA spacecraft, for diverse astronomical and planetary science research. The observatory hosts more than 100,000 visitors annually for educational tours, presentations, and telescope viewing through a suite of world-class public telescopes.

