Dr. Gina Petrone Mumolie, Sr. VP at Capital Health, Joins the American Heart Association Board

Mumolie, of Manalapan, has served on the American Heart Association South-Central New Jersey Regional Board of Directors since 2016. In her role at Capital Health, Dr. Mumolie is responsible for the main hospital campuses and ambulatory centers overall operations. Mumolie is also a member of multiple professional organizations, including the Organization of Nurse Executives of New Jersey, the American Organization of Nurse Executives, the American Nurses Association, and the New Jersey State Nurses Association.

The American Heart Association, the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, announced its South-Central New Jersey new slate of board directors for the 2019-2020 fiscal year which began July 1st. The South-Central regional board encompasses thirteen counties and is responsible for the Association's mission of being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

The board will be led by Robert S. Goodman, founder and managing partner of the Mansfield Group, as chairman and Charisse Fizer, RN, MSN, FACHE, vice president of clinical services and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer (CDEIO) at AtlantiCare, a member of Geisinger, as president. Gina Petrone Mumolie, DNP, MBA, RN NEA-BC, Sr. VP Hospital Administration at Capital Health, will serve as leadership development chair.

Also on the regional board this year are Mandy Binning, MD, Assistant Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, Drexel Neurosciences Institute; Renée Bullock-Palmer, MD, FACC, FASNC, FASE, FSCCT, Director of the Women's Heart Center, Deborah Heart and Lung Center; Bob Gold, Chief Behavioral Technologist, GoMo Health; Michael Goodman, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACNS, FAES, Professor and Chairman, Department of Pediatrics, Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper; Deborah Hays, Esq., Attorney, Archer, Attorneys at Law; Immediate Past Chair, Kyle Jamaitis, Vice President, Academic Development, Global Education Department, Abbott; Jawad Kirmani, MD, Director, Stroke and Neurovascular Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center; Immediate Past President, Rachana Kulkarni, MD, FACC, MBA, Owner, Medicor Cardiology; and Karoline Moxham, VP, Commercial Relationship Manager, Commercial Lending, WSFS Bank.

About Capital Health

Capital Health is the Central New Jersey/Lower Bucks County region's leader in providing progressive, quality patient care with significant investments in physicians, nurses and staff, as well as advanced technology. Comprised of two hospitals (Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell), a Hamilton outpatient facility, and various primary and specialty care practices across the region, Capital Health is a dynamic healthcare resource accredited by DNV GL - Healthcare. To learn more, visit capitalhealth.org.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Capital Health

Related Links

http://capitalhealth.org

