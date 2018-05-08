Dr. Glenn Charles Adds SmartGraft® To Treatment Portfolio, Making Healthy Hair Widely Available In Boca Raton

Dr. Charles specializes exclusively in the practice of hair transplant surgery and is renowned for giving his patients the most undetectable hair transplant results. Author and Editor of Hair Transplantation and Hair Transplant 360, the most widely recognized hair transplant textbooks, Dr. Charles is widely recognized as the foremost authority on the most innovative hair restoration techniques.

"At Charles Medical Group we maintain the latest and most advanced technologies available," shares Dr. Charles. "This allows us the ability to customize the perfect procedure for each patient we treat. We are thrilled to add SmartGraft to our clinic and utilize it often. It is truly one of the best hair transplant devices I've seen."

SmartGraft marks a revolution in hair restoration for both men and women. There is no scalpel incision, no stitches and no linear scar. SmartGraft makes hair replacement a more accessible, effective and realistic option than ever before for both men and women with hair loss, delivering natural-looking outcomes with little downtime. When expertly performed, the treatment is quick, comfortable and permanent. Most patients can resume work and normal physical activities within a day or two.

SmartGraft uses state of the art Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) technologies and techniques. During the procedure, using only local anesthesia, individual grafts are gently removed one by one from the donor area using an advanced (smart) handpiece.

"SmartGraft is a minimally invasive procedure and leaves no linear donor scar using a new suction assisted, minimum penetration technique," continues Dr. Charles. "This suction technology allows the hair follicles to be gently suctioned into environmentally controlled holding canisters in a completely closed system, which prevents grafts from drying out. The lack of desiccation, the reduced treatment times and the reduced graft trauma all translates into higher graft survival."

About Dr. Glenn Charles

Dr. Glenn Charles was born in Buffalo, New York and raised in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan. After receiving his undergraduate degree from Michigan State University he obtained his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University School of medicine in North Miami Beach, Fl. Dr. Charles then completed an internship and residency at Michigan State University affiliated hospitals before acting as the primary physician trainer in hair transplant surgery for a large hair transplant organization from 1997-1999. He opened his own boutique private practice, Charles Medical Group in 1999.

Dr. Charles is the past President and a current Diplomat of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery and sat on their Surgery Examination Committee for eight years.

Dr. Charles is active in several medical societies including The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) and The International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgery (IAHRS).

Author and Editor of Hair Transplantation and Hair Transplant 360, the most widely recognized hair transplant textbooks, Dr. Charles regularly has articles published in the Hair Transplant Forum International and is an annual faculty lecturer at the ISHRS annual conference and sits on their Core Curriculum Committee. He recently performed hair transplant surgery at the World Hair Society annual live surgery workshop.

Dr. Charles specializes exclusively in the practice of hair transplant surgery and prides himself on giving his patients the most natural and undetectable hair transplant results. Limiting his practice to hair restoration for over 20 years has set him apart from the rest. Providing one-on-one consultations with his patients, he considers Charles Medical Group a medical art clinic and offers a custom treatment plan for each individual.

About FUE or Follicular Unit Extraction

FUE or Follicular Unit Extraction is the least invasive hair transplant graft harvesting technique that leaves absolutely NO telltale linear scar in the donor area and with a more comfortable and less restricted recovery than traditional "Strip Harvest" techniques. Grafts as small as a single hair can be harvested from the Donor Area and when implanted with artistry and precision by an expert surgeon, create an undetectably natural restoration of living and growing hair.

About SmartGraft

Vision Medical, Inc. is a leading USA manufacturer that develops and markets medical and aesthetic technology products for the medical and aesthetic markets for worldwide distribution. Vision Medical's first commercial product, the SmartGraft® Hair Restoration System, uses minimally-invasive vacuum assisted FUE technology for men and women. SmartGraft keeps the newly harvested grafts chilled, hydrated & robust without any exposure to outside air for optimal graft preservation. To learn more about SmartGraft and its technology, visit www.SmartGraft.com.

