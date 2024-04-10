Dr. Goodyear, Integrative Cancer Expert, Observes Benefits When Using CBD IV Therapy by Pico IV with Oncology Patients

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical director of an integrative oncology center in Scottsdale, AZ, Nathan Goodyear, MD, MD(H), began using CBD IV Therapy by Pico IV over four months ago with cancer patients under his care. The majority of his patients have stage IV cancer and typically have severe comorbidities which often accompany advanced cancer, such as brain, liver, and bone metastasis, pulmonary embolisms and deep venous thrombosis, or significant pain. Additionally, they often suffer from coexisting diseases of hypertension, diabetes, or obesity.

Dr. Goodyear has recently published a white paper "Intravenous Cannabidiol (CBD) in Cancer: a New Frontier in Motion."* In his paper he mentions that he administers a dose of 12.5 mg up to 75 mg one to two times weekly for most patients. He found that CBD IV therapy was well-tolerated by almost all patients, with only two experiencing a Jarisch-Herxheimer reaction due to undiagnosed port infections.

Jarisch-Herxheimer reactions are a temporary reaction, usually represented by fever, chills, nausea or headache, that is believed to be a result of bacteria die-off. Here, the bacterial destructive effects of the IV CBD unmasked unknown infections. The reactions were easily resolved with intravenous fluids and cessation of the intravenous CBD.

Over the course of four months, Dr. Goodyear observed a number of benefits for his patients. Conditions of anxiety, depression, seizures, and pain were observed to be positively affected during that time period. Additionally, IV CBD appeared to lower blood pressure and blood glucose. Several patients have required either the lowering of hypertension medication or the outright elimination of medication.

"In my four-month experience with IV CBD in cancer patients," said Dr. Goodyear. "Only one patient required a scheduled IV CBD appointment cancellation for dehydration-related hypotension. Of the many therapies that we use in a complicated patient population over the course of 6-10 weeks, IV CBD is one of the more well-tolerated treatments."

Pico IV are the makers of the world's first CBD IV therapy. By using their unique patent-pending technology, they were able to make the CBD particle small enough to pass through a sterile filtration process. The size of the particle, as well as the intravenous method, allows for maximum system absorption. CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of the many non-psychoactive components naturally derived from the hemp plant. Pico IV is available for purchase by licensed providers and available for administration at countless IV therapy clinics across the country.

Joe Young, CEO of Pico IV Inc, shared "When we first launched CBD IV Therapy, we were excited about the potential benefits for users. To see it being effective, especially with cancer patients, is incredibly heartening. We're committed to learning the depths of the benefits of Pico IV and are set to start clinical trials soon."

About PICO IV Inc.

Founded in 2023, PICO IV Inc pioneered a new technology to become the world's first manufacturer of CBD IV Therapy. Committed to using the highest quality CBD with rigorous third-party testing, Pico IV sets the standard for CBD quality, transparency, and efficacy. PICO IV is currently available in a number of clinics across the US and is available for purchase by licensed providers. For more information, please visit PicoIV.com

About Dr. Nathan Goodyear.

With 15 years of experience treating complex patients with all stages and types of cancer, Dr. Goodyear, MD, MDH, ABAARM, is the Medical Director of Brio Medical. Established in 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona, Brio-Medical is an integrative alternative cancer treatment center and immune recovery facility offering advanced, research-based integrative medical treatments for all types of cancer and accompanied chronic illnesses.

*"Intravenous Cannabidiol (CBD) in Cancer: a New Frontier in Motion" – by Dr. Nathan Goodyear can be found on his LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/in/drnathangoodyear?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=ios_app on

Or at PicoIV.com https://www.picoiv.com/post/intravenous-cannabidiol-cbd-in-cancer-a-new-frontier-in-motion.

