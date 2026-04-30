Dr. Green Services Advises Texas Homeowners: April Is the Critical Window to Stop Mosquito Populations Before Peak Season

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring temperatures rise and rainfall increases across North Texas, mosquito activity is rapidly accelerating. According to experts at Dr. Green Services, April is the most important time for homeowners to take action and prevent mosquito populations from surging into the summer months.

Dr. Green Services

Mosquitoes require only small amounts of standing water to reproduce. After spring showers, common areas such as gutters, flowerpots, birdbaths, and low spots in lawns quickly become breeding sites. Meanwhile, warm temperatures significantly speed up their development. In fact, mosquitoes can complete their life cycle in as little as 7 to 10 days under ideal conditions, allowing populations to expand quickly if left untreated. Learn more about how mosquitoes develop and spread:

https://drgreenservices.com/mosquito-control-science/

Because of this rapid growth cycle, early intervention plays a critical role in long-term mosquito control in Texas.

"April is when mosquito populations begin building momentum across North Texas," said James Tatum, Director of Operations at Dr. Green Services. "If homeowners wait until they are constantly dealing with bites, the infestation is already established. Starting treatments now helps break the breeding cycle and keeps mosquito pressure much lower throughout the season."

In addition to being a nuisance, mosquitoes are known carriers of diseases such as West Nile virus, which has been reported in Texas in previous years. Therefore, proactive mosquito control is not only about comfort, but also about protecting families and pets.

While many homeowners rely on do-it-yourself products, these solutions often provide only temporary relief. Mosquitoes continue to breed in hidden areas, and without consistent, professional treatment, populations can quickly rebound.

Dr. Green Services offers a comprehensive mosquito control program designed to target mosquitoes at every stage of their life cycle. Each visit includes a detailed yard treatment, along with free perimeter pest control that helps reduce ants, spiders, fleas, ticks, cockroaches, and earwigs. Homeowners can explore service details here:

https://drgreenservices.com/mosquito-control/

Additionally, new customers can take advantage of a limited-time offer of half off the first mosquito control visit. To schedule professional mosquito control, visit:

https://drgreenservices.com/professional-mosquito-control/

By starting service in April, homeowners can significantly reduce mosquito activity before peak summer conditions arrive. As a result, outdoor spaces remain more comfortable, and families can enjoy their yards without constant interruption.

About Dr. Green Services

Dr. Green Services is a local, family-owned company with over 40 years of experience providing lawn care and pest control solutions. The company is known for its highly trained technicians, customized treatments, and commitment to delivering consistent results.

For more information about professional lawn care services, visit:

https://drgreenservices.com

Contact:

Ryan Van Haastrecht

[email protected]

800-465-2934

SOURCE Dr. Green Services