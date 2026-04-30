Dr. Green Services Advises Illinois Homeowners: As Temps Rise, Spring Weed Control is Crucial to Stopping Weeds From Taking Over

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures rise across Illinois and Northwest Indiana, lawns are entering a critical stage of the growing season. According to experts at Dr. Green Services, spring weed control is the most important step homeowners can take to stop weeds before they take over and weaken healthy grass.

Dr. Green Services

As soil temperatures climb into the 50s, turfgrass begins to come out of winter dormancy. At the same time, common weeds such as dandelions and clover begin to actively grow. Because of this overlap, early weed control plays a major role in how a lawn performs throughout the year, especially as weeds compete for nutrients, water, and sunlight.

"If weeds are not controlled early, they spread quickly and become much more difficult to eliminate," said Marc Harris, Operations Manager for the Illinois and Indiana regions at Dr. Green Services. "That's why proper timing and professional-grade treatments are so important during the spring season."

Dr. Green Services highlights pre-emergent crabgrass control as one of the most effective preventive solutions. These treatments stop crabgrass before it emerges. However, broadleaf weeds such as dandelions and clover must be targeted early with post-emergent treatments while they are actively growing. When applied too late, crabgrass can already establish and broadleaf weeds can mature, spread, and require more aggressive control methods that may stress the lawn.

In addition, early-season applications of premium fertilizer help strengthen root systems and promote thicker turf. As a result, a dense lawn naturally crowds out weeds and improves long-term health. Dr. Green Services uses custom-blended premium fertilizer designed specifically for Midwest lawns to deliver balanced nutrients and consistent results.

While many homeowners attempt do-it-yourself weed control, inconsistent timing and product selection often lead to poor outcomes. In contrast, a professional lawn care service combines expert knowledge, high-quality materials, and precise application timing to deliver more reliable and longer-lasting results.

With over 40 years of experience, Dr. Green Services continues to help homeowners across Chicagoland, Illinois, and Northwest Indiana achieve greener lawns with fewer weeds. The company's certified technicians tailor each treatment based on local conditions, ensuring every lawn receives the care it needs during this critical spring window.

Homeowners looking to learn more about the science behind effective weed control can visit https://drgreenservices.com/weed-control-science/ , or request a free quote at https://drgreenservices.com/get-a-quote/ . Additionally, early scheduling helps ensure treatments are applied at the optimal time for maximum effectiveness.

Contact:

Ryan Van Haastrecht

[email protected]

800-465-2934

SOURCE Dr. Green Services