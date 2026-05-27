Dr. Greggy Lubin Expands Veteran-Focused Psychiatric Mental Health Services Through Telehealth and Culturally Responsive Care

Board-certified PMHNP-C and U.S. Army Reserve Major brings nearly two decades of nursing, military, and veteran-centered healthcare experience to accessible mental health support

RICHMOND, Va., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Dr. Greggy Lubin today announced that Dr. Greggy Lubin, DNP, PMHNP-C, WCC, MAJ, U.S. Army Reserve, is expanding his professional mental health mission with a focus on accessible psychiatric care, telehealth mental health support, and veteran-centered services.

Dr. Greggy Lubin, DNP, PMHNP-C, WCC, U.S. Army Reserve Major and board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

Dr. Lubin is a doctorally prepared and board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner with nearly two decades of nursing experience across veteran-focused healthcare, telehealth triage, community-based care, military leadership, and wound care. His work is centered on helping patients receive respectful, evidence-based care that is easier to access and easier to trust.

To learn more about Dr. Lubin's clinical background, military service, and mental health mission, visit https://GreLu.com.

Dr. Lubin's professional advancement comes at a time when many veterans, older adults, working professionals, and underserved communities continue to face barriers to mental health care, including transportation challenges, limited provider availability, stigma, and difficulty maintaining follow-up appointments.

His doctoral work focused on telehealth-based mental health care for geriatric veterans, examining how virtual psychiatric care can improve access, support treatment compliance, reduce costs, and improve patient satisfaction. Project outcome measures included improved appointment completion time, increased attendance, lower visit-related costs, and higher patient satisfaction scores.

Dr. Lubin's areas of clinical and professional focus include:

Psychiatric evaluation and medication management

Mental health support for veterans

Telehealth mental health services

Depression, anxiety, PTSD, trauma, ADHD, and mood disorders

Culturally responsive care for underserved communities

Haitian Creole, French, and English-speaking patient support

"As a Soldier and clinician, I have seen how access can change a person's path," said Dr. Greggy Lubin. "My goal is to help veterans, families, and communities receive mental health care that is compassionate, practical, and grounded in dignity."

Dr. Lubin also serves as a Major in the U.S. Army Reserve, where his leadership experience has shaped his commitment to service, accountability, resilience, and mission-focused care. His military and healthcare background gives him a unique perspective on the needs of veterans, service members, families, and people navigating stress, trauma, and life transitions.

"Accessible care is not only about technology," Dr. Lubin added. "It is about meeting people where they are, listening carefully, and building care around their real lives."

About Dr. Greggy Lubin

Dr. Greggy Lubin, DNP, PMHNP-C, WCC, MAJ, U.S. Army Reserve, is a board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Wound Care Certified clinician, U.S. Army Reserve Major, and multilingual healthcare leader. He has nearly two decades of nursing experience in veteran-centered healthcare, telehealth, triage, wound care, military service, and community-based care. He is fluent in English, French, and Haitian Creole. Learn more at https://GreLu.com.

SOURCE Office of Dr. Greggy Lubin