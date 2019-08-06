Dr. Gregory Jantz Announces Release of Groundbreaking Book "Healing Depression for Life"

EDMONDS, Wash., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gregory Jantz, best-selling author and founder of The Center• A Place of HOPE in Edmonds, Washington, announced today the release of his groundbreaking book Healing Depression for Life.

Healing Depression for Life is Dr. Jantz's 39th and most comprehensive book. "This book is the culmination of three decades of learning, treating clients, and researching the very best techniques available. It is dedicated to the scores of people I've known who had the courage to confront their depression...and found healing," Dr. Jantz said.

Best-selling author Dr. Gregory Jantz's latest groundbreaking releases Healing Depression for Life, Healing Depression for Life Workbook, and Soul Care

The World Health Organization notes depression is the leading cause of disability in the world. It affects more than 300 million, and the numbers are increasing rapidly. But treatment and recovery are elusive for most. For over 30 years, Dr. Gregory Jantz has dedicated his life to understanding and treating depression. He pioneered whole person care in the 1990s, credited today as the leading approach to lasting depression treatment.

Together with Keith Wall, Healing Depression for Life is written as a guide to help the reader not just understand depression, but to reveal the proven techniques and methodology to treat, recover, and live happily beyond it. The book delves deeply into the three components of proven whole person care – the mind, body, and spirit.

Latest counseling techniques include modern applications of Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and important focus on working through difficult life issues – past trauma, loss, abuse and loneliness.

Support for the body includes treatment-focused nutrition, digestive health, fitness regimens, the importance of consistent, restful sleep, and IV therapy benefits.

Chapters include a discussion on modern phenomena like "Your Devices, Your Depression" which review the role electronics and the internet contribute to depression and anxiety.

And there is a dedicated section on spirit, or soul care. Simultaneously released today is Soul Care, for those who need prayers, scriptures, and spiritual practices when hope is needed the most.

For individuals and professionals, the Healing Depression for Life Workbook is released today as well and helps work through topics and issues important to the reader or client.

Dr. Michael Gurian, New York Times bestseller and brain science expert, says in his forward, "In Healing Depression for Life, a lifetime of Dr. Jantz's own work joins a lifetime of confidential client stories and the assistance of his colleagues and science-based research to form an impressive, accessible, gently written, and essential book for those on the path of depression.

No matter where you are in your journey—whether you are currently struggling with depression or one of your progeny or family members is haunted by the darkness—you will find in this book a blueprint for a healing process that will provide you with what you need to succeed in the struggle. With depression statistics skyrocketing today, The Center's approach is not just timely; it can also be life saving."

The three books can be found on DrGregoryJantz.com , Amazon , and ChristianBook.com .

Dr. Jantz is a licensed mental health counselor with a doctorate in counseling psychology and a world-recognized expert and innovator in the treatment of behavioral disorders and addictions. Dr. Jantz's treatment facility The Center • A Place of HOPE is recognized as a top ten facility in the U.S. for the treatment of depression. In addition to being a best-selling author of 39 books, he is a go-to media source expert for a range of behavioral-based afflictions, as well as drug and alcohol addictions.

Dr. Jantz has appeared on CNN, FOX, ABC, CBS, and has been interviewed for the New York Post, Associated Press, Family Circle, and Women's Day. He is also a regular contributor to The Huffington Post and Psychology Today blogs

