Dr. Gregory Jantz Launches Campaign to Battle Suicide Epidemic

EDMONDS, Wash., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gregory Jantz, best-selling author and founder of The Center• A Place of HOPE in Edmonds, Washington, announced today a campaign to combat the epidemic of suicide.

Dr. Gregory Jantz, best-selling author of over 40 books, Founder of The Center • A Place of HOPE and the creator of whole person care. Dr. Jantz is calling for a national movement to combat suicide. The Center • A Place of HOPE, in Edmonds, Washington, is recognized as a Top 10 Center for the Treatment of Depression. Led by Dr. Gregory Jantz, the creator of whole person approach to treatment.

Drawing upon the facts presented in his best-selling book Raising Boys By Design and data in his latest seminal book Healing Depression For Life, Dr. Jantz notes that suicide is an epidemic, and getting worse. "Suicides in the U.S. have increased by about 10% in just three years," Jantz says. "Americans are attempting suicide over 3,800 times a day. Sadly, over 130 are successful each day."

Spurred by recent suicides among church leaders, Dr. Jantz feels the need to raise awareness to a treatment approach that is proven to produce positive, long-lasting results. "While suicide affects all ages, races, genders and professions, the epidemic is most severe among males. They commit suicide 3 ½ times more frequently than women. White males in particular account for about 70% of all suicides," Jantz notes. "We know from our work in Raising Boys By Design that young males are truly struggling in our country. For too many, that challenge manifests itself in gun violence, often at school. Now we are seeing adult males struggling at alarming rates as well."

"But we believe there is a powerful solution that can help," Jantz encourages.

In Healing Depression For Life, Jantz concedes that severe depression is a sobering and formidable inner-struggle that can be an unwelcome companion for a lifetime. But for even those in the deepest throes of depression, there is hope.

Whole person care, intense treatment on the mind, body, and spirit, is producing astounding results for those struggling with deep depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. Many are able to make a strong and full recovery that lasts a lifetime. Many others gain control over their depression and learn the tools and techniques to maintain dominion over it.

But even those that have not experienced results with other treatments are finding big gains and newfound hope with whole person care treatment.

Dr. Jantz notes the key is to ensure those experiencing suicidal thoughts are aware of helpful treatment. "Frequently those considering suicide provide us the clues that they are hurting. Certain comments like, "It wouldn't matter if I wasn't here" is a clear indicator of deep pain and suicidal indications. But for others, experiencing deep depression or chronic anxiety can also be key indicators," Jantz says.

"For those who are hurting, show concern, compassion, and take their comments seriously. But importantly, encourage them that there is very effective treatment – whole person care treatment – that can be very effective for those experiencing severe depression and considering suicide."

"I'm calling on all Americans to be more aware of those around them, to offer unconditional support, and encourage those struggling to get the treatment they need. As a nation we care for our friends by discouraging driving while intoxicated, encouraging wearing seatbelts, and getting cancer screening. Now, I'm calling on Americans to proactively reach out to friends and family who are struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts and encourage them to get the treatment they need. There is hope for a happy, balanced and fulfilling future."

Dr. Jantz is a licensed mental health counselor with a doctorate in counseling psychology and a world-recognized expert and innovator in the treatment of behavioral disorders and addictions. Dr. Jantz's treatment facility, The Center • A Place of HOPE, is recognized as a top ten facility in the U.S. for the treatment of depression. In addition to being a best-selling author of 39 books, he is a go-to media source expert for a range of behavioral-based afflictions, as well as drug and alcohol addictions.

Dr. Jantz has appeared on CNN, FOX, ABC, CBS, and has been interviewed for the New York Post, Associated Press, Family Circle, and Women's Day. He is also a regular contributor to Thrive Global and Psychology Today blogs.

drgregoryjantz.com

www.facebook.com/gregoryjantz

www.instagram.com/dr.gregoryjantz

twitter.com/GregoryJantzPhD

A Place Of Hope:

www.aplaceofhope.com

Media Contact:

Adam Taff, 913.484.1140, 222984@email4pr.com , Dr. Jantz Media Representative

SOURCE Dr. Gregory Jantz