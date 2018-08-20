Dr. Gregory Jantz Published Seminal Book Healing The Scars of Addiction

EDMONDS, Wash., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gregory Jantz, founder of The Center • A Place of HOPE (www.aplaceofhope.com) in Edmonds, Washington, announced today the release of his 38th book Healing The Scars of Addiction.

Addiction is at epic proportions in the U.S. and around the world. Its destructive wake lies in ruin around too many people – both the one who is or was addicted, and those who love that person. Traditional culprits of drugs, alcohol, and gambling are joined by newer addictions like food, prescription medication, shopping, pornography, the Internet, and technology.

Healing the Scars of Addiction by leading author and mental health expect Dr. Gregory Jantz. The destruction of addiction lies in ruin around too many people - from the one who is or was addicted, to those who love that person. Traditional culprits of drugs, alcohol, and gambling are joined by newer addictions, such as food, prescription medication, shopping, pornography, and technology. Left unaddressed, addiction devastates lives, jobs, relationships and one's walk with God.

About 23 million Americans struggle with addiction to drugs or alcohol – 9% of adults 18 and over. Another 6-10% of teenagers and young adults are addicted to the internet, technology or pornography. Estimates are as high as 20% of all Americans are addicted to physically, emotionally and spiritually destructive behavior.

Left unaddressed, addiction devastates lives, jobs, relationships and one's walk with God.

For those struggling with an addiction, or who struggle with a loved one who has an addiction, the world can feel cold, scary, depressing and lonely. The pathway of addiction is covered with questions.

Am I an addict?

Why is the first step so hard?

How can I put my life back together?

Where do I go from here?

When will this end?

For anyone struggling with an addiction, attempting to live in recovery, or seeking to understand the mind of an addict they love, Dr. Jantz's newest book is a lifeline.

"This book is written to give a voice to the addict's questions. Those suffering from addiction need answers, but so do those who suffer alongside them. The pages are based on over 30 years of working with courageous, addicted people at The Center • A Place of HOPE," Dr. Jantz says. "During this time, our team has seen it all. But the one thing that I want to reassure anyone who is struggling, even those who believe their situation is hopeless...is that there is true HOPE and HEALING. You can overcome your addiction and return to a happy and healthy life."

Other leaders in the addictive and mental health space offer strong endorsements for this timely and important script.

"If you are miserable because of some addiction, some repetitive pattern of behavior that only brings you suffering, then opt for freedom! In Healing the Scars of Addiction, Dr. Jantz has provided the tools you need to heal, to overcome – to be free!" – Timothy R. Jennings, MD, DFAPA, past president of the Tennessee and Southern Psychiatric Associations; author of The God-Shaped Heart: How Correctly Understanding God's Love Transforms Us.

"Healing the Scars of Addiction provides understanding, helpful steps, and realistic hope for those who are struggling with various forms of addiction and want to reclaim their lives from addiction and move forward into a healthier life. I highly recommend it!" – Siang-Yang Tan, PhD, professor of psychology, Fuller Theological Seminary; author of Counseling and Psychotherapy: A Christian Perspective.

Dr. Jantz is a licensed mental health counselor with a doctorate in counseling psychology and a world-recognized expert and innovator in the treatment of behavioral disorders and addictions. Dr. Jantz's treatment facility, The Center • A Place of HOPE, is recognized as a Top 10 Facility in the U.S. for the Treatment of Depression. In addition to being a best-selling author of 38 books, he is a go-to media source expert for a range of behavioral-based afflictions, as well as drug and alcohol addictions. Dr. Jantz has appeared on CNN, FOX, ABC, CBS, and has been interviewed for the New York Post, Associated Press, Family Circle, and Women's Day. He is also a regular contributor to The Huffington Post and Psychology Today blogs.

