Dr. Gregory Yanez Joins Central Texas Pain Center in South Austin

According to Dr. Daniel Frederick, the Medical Director of Central Texas Pain Center, "we are very excited to grow our South Austin interventional pain team by adding Dr. Yanez. He will be an outstanding addition to our team and enable us to serve our rapidly growing South Austin communities with the highest quality interventional pain care."

Gregory Yanez, MD was fellowship trained in interventional pain management at the NYU Langone Medical Center in New York, NY. Dr. Yanez also completed a residency in Anesthesiology at the University of Rochester Medical Center. Prior to completing his post graduate training, Dr. Yanez earned his medical degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, and earned a B.A. degree from Princeton University in Princeton, NJ.

Dr. Yanez partners with patients in developing an individualized comprehensive treatment approach that includes medication, physical therapy, minimally invasive procedures, neuromodulation, integrative and complementary approaches. He treats pain with a tailored approach aiming to empower patients with solutions to improve their quality of life.

A native of San Antonio, TX, Dr. Yanez now resides in Austin. For our Spanish speaking community, Dr. Yanez is fluent in Spanish. In his free time, Dr. Yanez enjoys swimming, biking, and spending time with family and friends as well as his three dogs Bruno, Coco and Woody.

About Central Texas Pain Center

Central Texas Pain Center is an interventional pain management group practice committed to treating patients suffering from any type of acute or chronic pain. Their expert physicians develop treatment plans from a host of multidisciplinary approaches. Individualized treatment programs are designed to improve patients' quality of life, allowing them to return to normal daily functions.

About Pain Specialists of America:

Pain Specialists of America is a practice management company that provides management services in Texas to Central Texas Pain Center's and Pain Specialists of Austin's 17 interventional pain clinics and urine toxicology labs. Pain Specialists of America also manages two ambulatory surgical centers located in Austin and Killeen, TX, and provides management services to the Hunters Creek Pharmacy. Many of the physician leaders supported by Pain Specialists of America have trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country like Harvard Medical School, NYU Langone Medical Center, and the Cleveland Clinic. Pain Specialists of America works with its practice affiliates to provide best in class administrative support so that these practices can focus on providing patients exceptional interventional pain care by deploying best practices and the latest interventional pain treatments.

Visit Pain Specialists of America at www.psadocs.com and connect with us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PainSpecialistsofAmerica

Contact

Amber Holthofer

VP of Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Pain Specialists of America

Related Links

https://www.psadocs.com

