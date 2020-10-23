Dr. G's and the CBD Industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California based CBD brand, Dr. G's CBD got their start in 2016, when founder Dr. Jeffery Gamble says he started "playing with herbs." The brand started as a side project for Gamble, who has over forty years of chiropractic experience but it has since grown into a business all of its own.

The CBD industry has become a major player in the U.S. economy, with national sales expected to exceed $1.8 billion by the year 2022, which is an increased rate of over half a billion dollars within the last five years. Sales of CBD products have grown in tandem with sales of legal cannabis, which are currently projected to reach twenty-three billion dollars over the coming five years.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that is extracted from the cannabis plant. There are over 100 known cannabinoids, all of which produce different effects and serve different functions. CBD and THC are some of the most well-known cannabinoids, but unlike Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is used to provide relief, and not to produce a "high" feeling.

While most of the CBD for sale in the U.S. contains a nominal amount of THC, no more than 0.3%, Dr. G's takes it a step further with their commitment to making products that can be used by almost any type of customer. Dr. G's CBD contains exactly 0% THC, so there is no risk of producing any psychoactive effects. This is just one aspect of their product design and testing that sets Dr. G's apart in the CBD industry.

Another major advantage in this highly competitive industry is the unique and natural quality of Dr. G's products. One of their signature products, Dr. G's Strawberry Drops are naturally flavored using high strength strawberry terpenes that give the tincture a pleasant, strawberry taste. Taste can be an important aspect of a CBD tincture since one of the most common recommendations for use is to keep a dropper full of CBD tincture under the tongue. The reason for this sublingual method of CBD consumption comes from the fact that there is a high concentration of receptors beneath the tongue, where the skin is thin and permeable, which allows the CBD to be absorbed quickly and thoroughly into the body.

Another popular product for Dr. G's has been their Spicy/Cool Soothing Body Balm, a natural cream that can be applied for immediate heating and cooling relief, enhanced with the power of CBD.

Dr. G's Spicy/Cool Soothing Body Balm uses 300mg of organic hemp CBD, in addition to other proven natural ingredients, for an experience of warming and cooling immediately after application. The warming sensation helps to relax muscles, then the cooling sends signals to the affected muscle groups, activating a nerve response at the point of tension.

Dr. G's has only recently launched their CBD products out into the world of online retail sales, and already they have received a wealth of positive customer reviews, fueling their upcoming expansion throughout the coming year.

