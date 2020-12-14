Dr. G's CBD Debuts Their CBD Hand Sanitizer for Limited Release

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. G's CBD announces new products for the coming year. Dr. G's has been expanding their CBD sales with continued success throughout 2020, and now they are launching several new products, including a botanical CBD lip balm, and even hand sanitizer.

Dr. G's hand sanitizer debuted last month for exclusive purchase by their in-person clientele, with plans to widen their availability to the greater retail market by the end of the year. Hand sanitizer has been a best-seller for obvious reasons this year, with products flying off of store shelves, but Dr. G's took this essential item and improved upon it by adding their signature California-grown CBD.

Like all hand sanitizers, Dr. G's is mainly comprised of denatured ethanol at a concentration that is 80% of their formula, but the constant use of ethanol can wear at skin, eventually causing damage to the uppermost layer. The addition of 300mg of CBD isolate helps care for skin, keeping it moisturized even after using hand sanitizer repeatedly throughout the day.

Dr. Jeffery Gamble, founder of Dr. G's CBD, is a licensed chiropractor with over 40 years of experience in the field. Naturally, as a medical professional, Gamble found himself taking every precaution to maintain a hygienic work environment for himself and his patients, but many medical professionals have complained that constant use of hand sanitizer has come with some unintended repercussions.

Ethanol is used in sanitizing products partly because it evaporates quickly off of any surface, but during evaporation, it can also eliminate some of the necessary moisture at the skin's surface. Nurses and doctors like Gamble say they often find themselves using a secondary moisturizer throughout the day to help mitigate the drying effect of denatured ethanol.

Dr. Gamble says that CBD posed an easy solution, providing a natural therapeutic way to help keep skin healthy. Dr. Gamble has been "playing with plants" for the past few years. His venture into the world of CBD products began as a way to help his patients, by giving them access to high-quality products.

Dr. G's CBD-infused hand sanitizer is an innovative take on a necessary product, and it was designed with first responders in mind. As a company, Dr. G's has also offered small comforts to first responders, like a free one-hour massage, as a sign of his gratitude. While Dr. G's CBD Hand Sanitizer is currently only for sale through a select market, they are ready to roll out their new product line, with greater availability coming online and in stores by the end of 2020.

