Dr. G's CBD Is Growing Their Business

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jeffery Gamble has been in the business of helping his patients feel their best through his chiropractic work for over 40 years, but recently he's branched out into a new realm of holistic health. Dr. G's CBD started as a small-scale business, incorporating Dr. Gamble's background knowledge in healthcare with a desire to bring legitimacy to the CBD industry.

Dr. Gamble says that after decades working as a chiropractor, he began experimenting with the effectiveness of CBD. "I wanted to educate patients about the difference between high-quality CBD because a lot of what's on the market is junk," says Dr. Gamble. "Often, you'll find these products with no credibility at all, it's disgusting." Feeling frustrated with the lack of quality CBD products available to the consumer, Dr. Gamble came out with his own line of third party tested, California sourced CBD tinctures and balm, with new products on the way.

Dr. Gamble says one of his most popular products has been his Dr. G's Spicy/Cool Soothing Body Balm made with full-spectrum hemp oil and CBD isolate. The balm derives its "spicy" warming sensation from natural capsicum to help, bringing heat to the affected area, then a cooling sensation from natural lavender and wintergreen extract. Dr. G's products have a major advantage compared to the competition because their products incorporate an effectively high dose of CBD by comparison.

"I researched how much CBD is needed to really make a difference," says Dr. Gamble. "I found that almost half of the CBD products for sale don't actually contain any CBD at all."

Dr. G's products range in potency, from 1000mg to 2000mg, depending on the application so the effects are more immediately noticeable than with other products that utilize lower doses.

Dr. G's also seeks to remedy another issue in the world of CBD sales, taste. Tinctures, which are often taken sublingually, can range in taste with some having a very earthy flavor, often described as "dirt," "pine," or "tree bark." Dr. G's has become a fan favorite among their customers because their oral tinctures have a natural and pleasant strawberry flavor.

Customer feedback is incredibly important in the CBD market because sales of CBD products happen most frequently through various e-commerce platforms. Customers rely on reviews and their own positive experiences to make future buying choices about CBD products, and this is where Dr. G's really shines.

Success in this highly competitive industry is highly dependent on sound science, solid product development, and usability, Dr. G's has been consistently hitting the mark on all three counts, and now they are ready to expand their sales into the greater United States retail market. Dr. G's currently has products for sale through their website, and from a few distinct online retailers, but their plans for large-scale growth include connecting with some of the biggest retailers in the country.

Dr. G's CBD is a company to watch as they continue their trend of upward mobility throughout 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:

Joanna Clinton

(954) 479-2289

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. G's CBD