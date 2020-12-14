Dr. G's CBD Utilizes The Best Of Botanical Ingredients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. G's CBD makes natural CBD products with a little something extra. From their OG Strawberry Drops to their Spicy/Cool Soothing Body Balm, Dr. G's CBD uses botanical ingredients to enhance their already potent CBD formulas.

Dr. G's CBD is the passion project of full-time chiropractor, Doctor Jeffery Gamble, who was looking for natural ways to help his patients when he couldn't meet with them in person. CBD has been gaining popularity over the past 10 years, as laws change throughout the United States, CBD has become well-known for its wide variety of therapeutic properties.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a substance known as a cannabinoid, found in the plants labeled Cannabis sativa, which includes both industrial hemp, and of course marijuana. CBD is only one of over one hundred different cannabinoids, each with its own properties and attributes. The signature functions of CBD are largely therapeutic, and it does not produce any form of intoxication, unlike it's better-known cannabinoid cousin, THC. THC is most famous for making people feel "high," so many wonder if CBD will have a similar effect.

The truth is that most CBD on the market today contains less than 0.3% THC, meaning there is little to no chance of feeling intoxicated. Dr. G's CBD takes things a step further. Rather than the industry-standard 0.3%, Dr. G's CBD contains a guaranteed ZERO percent THC, meaning it is safe for use by all types of customers from every walk of life.

With dozens of new CBD products hitting the market every day, Dr. G's has carved out a niche for their company by incorporating natural strawberry flavor into their CBD tincture, a feature that customers seem to appreciate.

"A lot of CBD really just has the plant taste," says Dr. Gamble "I wanted to make something people would enjoy using, even to take sublingually." The practice of holding CBD tinctures under the tongue is meant to enhance the absorption of CBD into the body, because the soft area of skin is porous, and quickly transfers to the bloodstream.

The strawberry flavor in Dr. G's CBD comes from natural terpenes found in the hemp itself and contains zero sugar or carbohydrates. The brand uses MCT oil in their CBD products, which is a natural, coconut-based fat that not only serves as a carrier for the CBD but also has been shown to help improve healthy brain function.

Dr. G's also employs natural plant ingredients in their Spicy/Cool Soothing Body Balm, which contains capsicum, a derivative of the chile pepper that gives it its spicy flavor. Capsicum works as a therapeutic agent by affecting the nerves where it's applied. Natural menthol then provides a cooling sensation as these ingredients work in tandem to help support healthy joints and muscles.

Dr. G's has been expanding their product line over the past year and has recently released a natural CBD lip balm with lavender and peppermint essential oils. Currently, Dr. G's CBD is for sale through specialty CBD websites, but their online presence is ever-expanding. Look for Dr. G's products online and in stores as early as 2021.

