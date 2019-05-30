Dr. Gustavo Mahler Joins Dynamk Capital as Venture Partner

"I am thrilled about joining Dynamk Capital at this point in my career," Gustavo commented, "my background and business experience are a perfect fit to support Dynamk's model and investment targets."

Throughout his career, which also included a role as VP Technical Operations at Bayer Healthcare, Gustavo has been involved in all aspects of biomanufacturing including large scale cell culture and protein manufacturing, purification, solid and liquid formulation including aseptic filling, and facility operation under cGMP guidelines. He has a real-life understanding of the challenges facing biomanufacturers and the implementation of tools, technologies, and services to address them. His insights will be invaluable as part of the team at Dynamk Capital evaluating new technologies and guiding companies in Dynamk's growing portfolio.

Daniella Kranjac, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Dynamk Capital explains the significance of this addition to the team:

"I have had the great pleasure of working with Gustavo over the years on several projects related to the rapid manufacturing expansion of CMC Biologics and more recently as an Advisor to Dynamk Capital. I know first-hand how he can bring value to the fund and our portfolio companies. Over the past year we have been building our team of top performers and industry leaders, and I am excited to be working with Gustavo in an expanded capacity."

About Dynamk Capital

Dynamk Capital LLC is a venture capital firm investing in early stage life sciences companies. Dynamk's investment strategy is centered on identifying companies developing disruptive technologies, tools, and services that enable the full biopharma continuum across discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutics. The Dynamk team includes experienced life science entrepreneurs, investors, advisors, and subject matter experts. Please visit www.dynamk.vc for more information.

Media and Investors:

Dynamk Capital LLC

info@dynamk.vc

SOURCE Dynamk Capital

Related Links

http://www.dynamk.vc

