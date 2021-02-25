BEER-SHEVA, Israel, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointMe, a start-up portfolio company of Incubit Ventures, Elbit Systems' deep-tech incubator, is transforming the way we interact with objects in the physical world. PointMe has developed a solution that is based on an innovative LBS (localization-based services) technology that can transform any object in the physical world into a clickable one, such as a billboard, a screen, a building, a statue, a restaurant and more. Today, PointMe announced that Dr. Gustavo Martinez, a worldwide recognized executive in the marketing and communication industry, joined its advisory board.

Dr. Gustavo Martinez to join PointMe Advisory Board

Dr. Martinez has an impressive record in the marketing and communication industry, as top ex-executive of WPP. Worldwide Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of J. Walter Thompson ("JWT") Company. He was also president of Europe and Asia at McCann World group, and also spent over 10 years at Ogilvy & Mather in multiple senior management positions, including Global Director of Brand Management, Global New Business Director and Chief Operating Officer, Ogilvy Latina, among other positions. Martinez's marketing and communication career began in Henkel Ibérica, and prior to that, he was with a Manager of the Strategic Consulting department at PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

Dr. Martinez is currently Board Member at ALOOH, the Latin American Out Of Home Association, an organization that groups over 70 OOH companies from all over Latin America, that is also part of WOO (the World Out of Home organization). He is also a board member in various companies and Managing Partner at The Cyranos and Partner at one of the top Global Creative Boutiques with offices in Spain and Latam.

Dr. Martinez brings valuable experience to PointMe, as one of its main target markets is OOH advertisement.

"The out of home industry is seeking for solutions that will help it to bridge the gap to digitize this market and create interaction with its audience," says Dr. Gustavo Martinez. "Not only do they need to do that in order to be more relevant as a media tool, but they also need to create new value. PointMe's solution will open a new era in OOH, transforming any sign into an interactive one and create new models of remuneration through very precise engagement funnels, very similar to the models of the digital media industry," he concluded.

"Having such a recognized professional as Dr. Martinez to join us and believe in our solution is a great boost for us, not only because of his contacts but also because of his ability to guide PointMe to the right direction and improve its solution to meet the industry needs," said Ran Soffer, PointMe's CEO.

Dr. Martinez holds a bachelor's and a Ph.D. in economics from the Universitat de Barcelona. He holds a PDG from IESE (Universidad de Navarra), and was a Professor of Marketing and Economics in Spain's School of Economics.

PointMe was co-founded in 2019 by Ran Soffer CEO, and Shai Homsky, CTO. Each of them brings vast experience in startups & Fortune 500 companies. Both were part of two successful M&As, one of which was the sale of an Israeli company to Broadcom. The company's VP BD, Shmulik Kitanik, brings more than 20 years of experience in the marketing and advertising industries, working for major agencies such as Publicis, J. Walter Thompson, and Grey. The seed investment was made by Incubit Ventures and the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA).

https://www.pointme.me/

Media relations:

Shmulik Kitanik

[email protected]

SOURCE PointMe

Related Links

https://www.pointme.me/

