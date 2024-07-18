Dr. Harshpal Singh Among The First in New Jersey to Perform Augmented Reality (AR) Guided Spine Surgery

Augmented reality headset gives surgeons "x-ray vision" during procedures for accurate and personalized implant placement while keeping their eyes on their patients

HACKENSACK, N.J., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Harshpal Singh of Premier Brain & Spine is among the first surgeons in the state to perform spine surgery with the Augmedics xvision Spine System, a groundbreaking augmented reality (AR) guidance system that allows surgeons to "see through" a patient's anatomy as if they have "x-ray vision." The xvision Spine System is the first AR guidance system to be used in surgery and is currently approved for use in open and minimally invasive spine implant procedures.

Similar to a real-time GPS, this "see-through" surgery lets surgeons know exactly where to place implants in a patient's unique anatomy, and is bringing a new standard of personalization and care to the operating room. The xvision Spine System is different from other image guidance systems, as it allows surgeons to maintain their focus directly on the patient, rather than on a distant screen displaying the patient's anatomy.

"As one of the first surgeons in New Jersey to use augmented reality in spine surgery, I am incredibly honored to bring this advanced technology to our patients," said Dr. Singh. "The remarkable efforts by Augmedics have made it possible to enhance surgical precision and improve patient care." Dr. Singh is a board-certified, fellowship-trained spine surgeon at Premier Brain & Spine, with several thousand spine cases under his belt. The procedure, a lumber spinal decompression and fusion, was performed at Hackensack University Hospital.

The xvision Spine System consists of a transparent near-eye-display headset and all elements of a traditional navigation system. It accurately determines the position of surgical tools, in real-time, and superimposes them on the patient's CT data. The navigation data is then projected onto the surgeon's retina using the headset, allowing him or her to simultaneously look at both the patient and the navigation data. The xvision Spine System is designed to revolutionize how surgery is done by giving the surgeon better control and visualization, which may lead to easier, faste, and safer surgeries.

About Premier Brain & Spine

Premier Brain & Spine is a leading spine surgery practice serving patients across New Jersey and New York. Premier Brain & Spine's distinguished surgeons are extensively trained in minimally-invasive spine surgery techniques, dedicated to helping patients achieve a pain-free and active lifestyle with the shortest possible recovery times. Committed to providing the highest standard of care, this team ensures each patient receives personalized and effective treatment tailored to their unique needs. For more information on Premier Brain & Spine, call (866) 590-0601 or visit https://premierspinenj.com/

About Augmedics

With Augmedics, the future of surgery is within sight. The Chicago-based company aims to improve healthcare by augmenting surgery with cutting edge technologies that solve unmet clinical needs and instill technological confidence in the surgical workflow. Its pioneering xvision system, the first augmented reality guidance system for surgery, allows surgeons to "see" the patient's anatomy through skin and tissue as if they have "x-ray vision," and to accurately navigate instruments and implants during spine procedures. Augmedics is backed by Terra Venture Partners and AO Invest, a venture arm of the AO Foundation. The AO is a medically guided, not-for-profit organization, a global network of surgeons, and the world's leading education, innovation, and research organization for the surgical treatment of trauma and musculoskeletal disorders. For more information, visit www.augmedics.com .

