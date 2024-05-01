Dr. Harvey Karp, CEO Happiest Baby, Helps Redefine Motherhood 2024

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Harvey Karp, pediatrician, best-selling author of #1 parent guides Happiest Baby on the Block & Happiest Toddler on the Block and creator of the SNOO, the first and only baby bed to receive FDA De Novo Authorization for its ability to keep sleeping babies on their backs, is reflecting on Mother's Day 2024 and what has changed – and what has stayed the same – for mothers.

Dr. Harvey Karp, America's #1 pediatrician #1 Parent Guide

More moms are creating their own villages. Today's moms are the most educated in history, but they are also the least experienced when it comes to babies. And, on top of that, most families don't have hours of help from their close family…precious support that used to be universal throughout human history. Without family help, moms began to believe the big lie that "good moms" were supposed to do everything themselves! But it looks like moms are finally starting to let go of that false narrative. For example, as the traditional "village" continues to shrink, the demand for postpartum doulas has steadily increased. Also on the upswing: Moms renting SNOO, which offers an "extra set of hands" for help soothing throughout the day and even in the middle-of-the-night…something a new parent's village would've been able to offer just a generation or two ago.

Moms are showing themselves grace. Moms are finally asking that "judge" inside their heads to take a hike! A recent survey shows that most modern parents give themselves high marks for the job they're doing, with 64% saying they do an excellent or very good job as a parent—and another 32% saying they do a good job. Kudos to that! One of the best things you can do for yourself as a new mom is to be as supportive to yourself as you would be to your best friend.

Moms are more open about mental health. Recent research shows that 80% of millennial parents believe they're setting a good example for their children for dealing with stress and supporting mental health. And 98% are actively prioritizing talking about mental health with their kids! This is fantastic news. Not only are moms today working on their own emotional health, they're raising a generation of kids who'll do the same.

Moms are seeking family-first work "perks." Family-friendly employee benefits are among the top workplace trends for 2024…and employers are finally taking action! This year, more and more moms are seeking—and receiving—workplace benefits like flexibility, paid parental and adoption leave, surrogacy benefits, flex spending for daycare, and more. In fact, great employers across America now support young families—and boost loyalty and retention—by giving new parents free 6-month SNOO rentals. Happiest Baby's Employee Benefit Program, offered to thousands of working moms and dads who have gotten millions of hours more sleep and the great peace of mind that their babies will stay safely on the back…all night!

Moms are getting more real online. Nurseries are not always flawlessly decorated. Living rooms are, well, lived in. Kitchens are filled with bottles to wash, spaghetti splattered highchairs, and other messes. And in 2024, online parents are increasingly comfortable highlighting this messy realness…which is a wonderful relief! This "real deal" look at the modern family home and lifestyle has been dubbed "scruffy hospitality" and it's about time! New moms need to know that perfection not real!

www.happiestbaby.com

Media Contact:

Maury Rogoff

917-865-7530

[email protected]

SOURCE Happiest Baby