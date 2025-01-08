Dr. Hauschka Skincare USA Launches The Giving Garden® Podcast

Debuts January 9, 2025 to Spotlight Changemakers & the Power of Giving

HATFIELD, Mass., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Hauschka Skincare USA is thrilled to announce the launch of The Giving Garden® Podcast, an inspiring platform that explores the transformative power of giving. Hosted by Martina Halloran, CEO of Dr. Hauschka USA and creator of The Giving Garden® loyalty program, the podcast debuts January 9, 2025.

In each episode, Martina will share compelling stories of individuals and organizations whose acts of kindness—whether through time, resources, or compassion—are creating ripples of change in their communities. "The Giving Garden® Podcast will highlight the extraordinary potential of generosity to spark meaningful change and strengthen our connections to one another," shares Martina. She will kick off the first episode.

Rooted in Dr. Hauschka's values of care and reciprocity, The Giving Garden® Podcast reflects the brand's commitment to fostering self-reliance and thriving communities. Episodes will explore themes like addressing food insecurity, promoting sustainable practices, and empowering local organizations—all while inspiring listeners to take small but impactful steps toward giving.

Dr. Hauschka, a pioneer in natural skincare since 1967, has long championed sustainability and holistic well-being. Through its global sourcing projects, the brand empowers farmers with education in organic farming and ensures their communities remain self-reliant for generations.

"Our mission is to cultivate a culture of care—care for the earth, care for humanity, and care for the future," says Martina. "The Giving Garden Podcast is an extension of this mission, inviting listeners to join a movement of thoughtful giving that fosters connection and collective growth."

The podcast's name honors The Giving Garden® loyalty program, an initiative founded by Martina in 2018, where consumer purchases directly support organizations working to close the food insecurity gap. Since its creation, The Giving Garden® has been a pathway for customers to contribute meaningfully to their communities.

"My hope is that the stories we share will inspire our listeners to cultivate change in their own lives and communities—one small act at a time," states Martina.

About The Giving Garden® Podcast

Episodes of The Giving Garden® Podcast will be released monthly on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. Each episode will feature conversations with changemakers who embody the spirit of giving, offering listeners tools and ideas to make a positive impact. Listen to tease HERE

About Dr. Hauschka Skincare USA

Dr. Hauschka has been a leader in natural skincare since 1967, crafting 100% certified natural products inspired by medicinal gardens and homeopathic principles. Guided by a foundation that sees profit as a means, not an end, the brand's mission extends beyond skincare to cultivating a culture of care for the earth, humanity, and future generations. For more information visit www.drhauschka.com and follow @drhauschka.usa on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

